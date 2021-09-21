6AM City to triple its size in the second half of 2021
6AM City, a newsletter-first local media company based in Greenville, announced Sept. 21 it will expand from eight to 24 cities in the second half of 2021. The company’s growth is fueled by an investment led by the private investment office of Jeff Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. It has also received additional funds from media executives including a team led by CNN chief product officer Rohit Agarwal and Jerry Scott, former publisher of Scott Publishing, as well as from existing investors VentureSouth and Harbright Ventures.upstatebusinessjournal.com
