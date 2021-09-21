7120 Tilbury Way

Location! Location! Location! COME ONE COME ALL TO VIEW THIS 4 LEVEL SPACIOUS AND EXQUISITE TOWNHOUSE.Main Features Include: Home is less than 5 years old, Plenty of sunlight, Hardwood Floors throughout, 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, plantation shutters on all windows, Tankless water heater, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom, Cable connection in every room, Intercom on each floor, Terrace/Patio off the kitchen, roof top Terrace, security and many more amenities. 1st Level - Entrance/Rear level includes: 2 car garage, Hardwood Floors, spacious hallway and bedroom with a full bathroom, nice size closet, ceiling fan, plenty of sunlight throughout, utility and coat closet.2nd Level +GG Main level of the home. OPEN AND SPACIOUS LVING AREA WITH PLENTLY OF SUNLIGHT and includes: Hardwood Floors, a half bath, living room, family room, Full Gourmet Kitchen with Island that sits 4 people and has a double sink, eating area (kitchenette), gas stove, plenty of cabinets, wine cabinet, pantry, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, etc. and a walk out Terrace/Patio. 3rd Level +GG Sleeping Area includes: Hardwood Floors, washroom, linen closet, 2 spacious bedrooms with full baths, ceiling fans and plenty of sunlight. Each bedroom has a sitting area, nice size walk-in closets. The Master bathroom has a DUAL HEAD shower and double vanity sinks.4th Level +GG Entertainment/Multi-Purpose Room: Hardwood Floors, Rooftop Terrace/Patio overlooking the neighborhood. The room is large and spacious with plenty of sunlight and can be used as a bedroom, entertainment center, office, etc. There is a full bathroom, ceiling fan and the attic is large enough to be used as a storage room.Community Amenities: Include a Recreation Center, Pool, walking trails, tennis court, and picnic area for BBQ and family get togethers.Fort Lincoln Amenities: Include Costco, Goodwill, and large shopping center with various retailers. Close to Maryland and downtown Washington DC. Close to I495N and 295 and US 50W/E.
