7120 Tilbury Way

Welcome to this spectacularly updated end-unit townhouse in the desirable Potomac Crest community. Meticulously renovated by its current owners, this house charms at every turn. The kitchen, family room, formal dining room, and living room flow together seamlessly with an abundance of natural light, creating an open and airy feeling. The dual-facing gas fireplace adds warmth and atmosphere to both the living room and family room. The updated kitchen offers a lovely breakfast area with peaceful views of the beautifully maintained private backyard. The renovated kitchen (2006) features granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, new Cabico-soft close cabinets, GE Monogram appliances, overhead lighting/fan, and under-cabinet LED lighting. Relax or entertain on the outdoor double-deck that was updated and enlarged using Trex maintenance-free decking materials (2015). The upper deck is adjacent to the family room which is perfect for everyday living and entertaining. The upper level has a fabulous master suite with a sitting room, renovated master bathroom with Cabico soft-close cabinets, his and hers vanities with updated sinks and faucets, Silestone countertops, beautiful lighting, decorative tile, and an expanded walk-in shower (2011). This level includes an oversized second bedroom with walk-in closet and a large private bathroom.The walk-out lower level has endless possibilities. Use the space to create the perfect gym, office, recreation area or family room. It includes a bonus room that can serve as a bedroom, home office or au pair suite, full bathroom, ample storage space with an additional freezer and refrigerator, and a separate workshop. The open floor plan, high ceilings, and tons of windows create a light and airy atmosphere withpops of vibrant color. Other highlights of this 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 3,885 square feet of living space include: 2-car garage (garage doors replaced in 2019), replaced cedar roof shingles with 30-year materials warranty (2008), new aluminum gutters and 6+G- downspouts (2021), added attic fan and 13+G- of additional insulation (2008), new energy-efficient Carrier Heat Pump (2006), new energy-efficient Carrier HVAC and furnace (2010), Speed Queen washing machine and dryer (2015), AO Smith hot water heater (2015). All new Andersen double-paned windows allow natural light to brighten the entire house.Exquisite hardscaping and landscaping surround the house with thoughtful outdoor spaces for gardening, including an in ground sprinkler. This beautifully updated move-in ready home has it all! Enjoy your serene surroundings while living just steps from Cabin John Shopping Center which includes a Giant Grocery Store, CVS, and plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Located in Churchill/Hoover/Beverly Farms school district.

