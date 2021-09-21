CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

50 Sugarberry Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be built. Other homesites available. Looking for a 4 bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design at a price that won t break your budget? Look no further than the Ivy. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. A powder room is placed for convenience. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family, while a coat closet by the garage door gives plenty of storage. An island lends a casual place to eat or entertain. Upstairs the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing for a feeling of arrival. The bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. The primary bedroom is a welcome retreat. It features a private bath and a fantastic closet so storage is never an issue! Ridgely Forest will allow you to have a new home and take advantage of all the benefits of owning! ALL PICTURES SHOWN ARE FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2102 Chesapeake Harbour Drive E , T-2

Great opportunity to live the Annapolis good life. Chesapeake Harbour has it all. Bayfront Community marina, two community pools (one Bayside), tennis courts, excellent restaurant with outside bar overlooking the marina. This ground floor unit is ready to express yourself. Unit has sliders from living room and master bedroom to main patio and sliders off kitchen to second patio for morning coffee.Minutes to downtown Annapolis and easy access to Rt 50. Turnkey community with manned gatehouse. Great for second home or home base for traveling!!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 James Drive SE

Motivated Seller. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN VIENNA WOODS. CONVENIENT TO ROUTE 66, THE METRO AS WELL AS EVENINGS AT WOLF TRAP. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL. LIVING ROOM WITH SUNLIT BAY WINDOW AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GREENHOUSE WINDOW, SOLAR TUBE AND QUALITY APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE WITH MIRRORED DOUBLE DOOR CLOSET AND ADJOINING PRIVATE BATH. FINISHED WALK-UP LOWER LEVEL WITH DAYLIT FAMILY ROOM, WOOD-BURNING BRICK FIREPLACE, 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND A DEN THAT'S PERFECT AS AN IN-HOME OFFICE. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD EASILY ACCOMMODATES A HOME EXPANSION.
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4637 Towne Park Road

SELLER OFFERING CLOSING HELP!! How would you like to be less than 2 minutes from DC, all major highways, walking distance to metro & up and coming shopping center?!! WHY WAIT?.....HERE IT IS WITH ONLY 2 YEARS OF AGE!! This beautiful home built in 2019 hosts 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, Garage and a rooftop deck! Home was built in 2019 and is still in pristine condition. The Eat in Kitchen has an Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Built in Microwave and Backsplash. Dining Area include half bath and walk out to deck for additional outside entertainment! This home has 4 very nicely sized bedrooms, each equipped wit their own bathroom. The 4th bedroom is included on the 4th level along with a loft area w/walk out rooftop deck!! Call listing agent for appt today at two four zero- 7 seven 9- seven 4 six seven.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 Swann Street NW

Fantastic 2 bedroom plus den or office, 2.5 bath rowhouse with parking in the highly sought-after 14th Street corridor on one of DC+GGs prettiest tree-lined streets. This beautifully renovated home features an open floor plan, multiple outdoor spaces, secure rear parking, gleaming hardwood floors, and fully renovated kitchen and baths. The first floor has an open floor plan living room with fireplace, dining area, eat-in kitchen with Bosch appliances, induction cooktop, marble counters, and access to an outdoor terrace, and a half bath. The second floor has a large primary suite with a wall of closets and deluxe en-suite bath, a second bedroom with another en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and private balcony, and a flexible third room, which can be a home office or den (currently set up as a nursery). This stunning home is complete with skylight, secure parking, a second floor balcony, rear and front terraces and is located on one of DC+GGs most photographed blocks, just steps away from all that 14th Street has to offer, including countless restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, retail, and grocery stores (Trader Joe+GGs, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh).
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Great Room#Stairway
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

368 Tecumseh Trail

Live on one level in this single family home which is located on the 1st Fairway of the Mountain View Championship Golf Course! Great location, within walking distance to the Mountain View outdoor pool, Pro shop and the Clubhouse Grille. Home boasts a spacious open floor plan with a soaring wall of windows to let in all the natural light and the loft is enclosed with glass for added privacy, cathedral ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to a huge screened in porch with attached open deck, great for enjoying the outdoors. Low maintenance exterior vinyl siding, paved driveway and a detached 2-car garage. Selling in +G+AS IS+G- condition. Class A FAMILY membership is available with a $3150 initiation fee. Annual club dues are $2300.Private Club Amenities are not owned or operated by the HOA nor are their dues included in the HOA fees. Private Club Amenities include: Golf (Greens Fees), Driving Range, Chipping Green, Putting Green, Indoor Sports Center (racquetball, indoor pool, gym, aerobics room, laundry facilities, sauna, steam room, whirlpool, volleyball, indoor & outdoor tennis, indoor & outdoor basketball, shuffleboard, pickleball) , 2 Outdoor Pools, Clubhouse, Club Room, Baseball Field, Playground, Fishing Ponds. Other onsite amenities include: The Clubhouse Grille & Pub and the Sleepy Creek Spa & Salon.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1330 Monocacy Crossing Pkwy

End of Jan/Early Feb 2022 Delivery! New luxury townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 half baths, Detached 2 car garage. 3,150 square feet above and below. Open concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine rack, large walk in closer and MASSIVE kitchen island. Walk in shower, double vanity and separate water closet in owner's bath, GIGANTIC finished walk out basement with double rec space great for entertaining or relaxing. Amazing 4th story loft + rooftop deck included! Enjoy amazing views onto the Virginia Mountains.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2946 Edmondson Avenue

THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: Home located in upcoming area. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private Financing ONLY. Call showing contact for showings and inquiries. Present contracts directly to listing agent. Property sold As-Is, Buyer to verify all listing information. Buyer to verify ownership interest*** DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Reach out to listing agent for instructions on how to see the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1534 Chilworth Avenue

This picture-perfect updated townhouse is ready for you to bring your furniture and move right in! It has everything you've been looking for - updated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, updated bathroom and more. Lower level offers family room, convenient half- bath and utility/laundry room. Fenced, level back yard offers plenty of space for a grill and picnic table and a convenient parking pad, so parking's never a problem. Buy now and you can enjoy the holidays in your own home!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7912 Turncrest Drive

Welcome to this spectacularly updated end-unit townhouse in the desirable Potomac Crest community. Meticulously renovated by its current owners, this house charms at every turn. The kitchen, family room, formal dining room, and living room flow together seamlessly with an abundance of natural light, creating an open and airy feeling. The dual-facing gas fireplace adds warmth and atmosphere to both the living room and family room. The updated kitchen offers a lovely breakfast area with peaceful views of the beautifully maintained private backyard. The renovated kitchen (2006) features granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, new Cabico-soft close cabinets, GE Monogram appliances, overhead lighting/fan, and under-cabinet LED lighting. Relax or entertain on the outdoor double-deck that was updated and enlarged using Trex maintenance-free decking materials (2015). The upper deck is adjacent to the family room which is perfect for everyday living and entertaining. The upper level has a fabulous master suite with a sitting room, renovated master bathroom with Cabico soft-close cabinets, his and hers vanities with updated sinks and faucets, Silestone countertops, beautiful lighting, decorative tile, and an expanded walk-in shower (2011). This level includes an oversized second bedroom with walk-in closet and a large private bathroom.The walk-out lower level has endless possibilities. Use the space to create the perfect gym, office, recreation area or family room. It includes a bonus room that can serve as a bedroom, home office or au pair suite, full bathroom, ample storage space with an additional freezer and refrigerator, and a separate workshop. The open floor plan, high ceilings, and tons of windows create a light and airy atmosphere withpops of vibrant color. Other highlights of this 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 3,885 square feet of living space include: 2-car garage (garage doors replaced in 2019), replaced cedar roof shingles with 30-year materials warranty (2008), new aluminum gutters and 6+G- downspouts (2021), added attic fan and 13+G- of additional insulation (2008), new energy-efficient Carrier Heat Pump (2006), new energy-efficient Carrier HVAC and furnace (2010), Speed Queen washing machine and dryer (2015), AO Smith hot water heater (2015). All new Andersen double-paned windows allow natural light to brighten the entire house.Exquisite hardscaping and landscaping surround the house with thoughtful outdoor spaces for gardening, including an in ground sprinkler. This beautifully updated move-in ready home has it all! Enjoy your serene surroundings while living just steps from Cabin John Shopping Center which includes a Giant Grocery Store, CVS, and plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Located in Churchill/Hoover/Beverly Farms school district.
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

917 Glouster Circle

This is the home you've been waiting for in the very desirable community of Westwood Park, The homeoffers 4 large bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, with over 2,100 square ft. of living space on 2 levels with an attached two car garage. The main level includes both formal living and dining rooms, the kitchen includes breakfast nook with Corian countertops with tile back splash, center island and upgraded appliances. The family room is large and located off of the kitchen for enjoying family and friends with natural gas fireplace, to complete the main level this home has a separate Sun room off of the kitchen and family room for a light filled morning coffee or evening meal that always seems to have a gentile breeze coming in from the patio door leading to the large maintenance free hard scape deck around the in-ground pool( the owners have invested over $75k in creating the perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining) . The upper level has the master suite with a large private bathroom that includes both a jetted soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. In addition there are three additional large bedrooms and hall bathroom. The lower level is unfinished . The lower level also has connecting stairs to the back yard with shelving, a second refrigerator and freezer. Now to the incredible backyard, for entertaining there's the inground pool with heat-pump, all this on a corner lot with beautiful landscaping and mature shrubbery.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

94 Falling Rock Dr

Great house for the price, just add a few personal touches for an amazing home! Newer flooring in portions of upstairs. New electrical panel, new waterline to road. Ability to have 3rd bathroom downstairs. Half acre corner lot in highly-desired Stuarts Draft community. Come make this yours today!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6200 Westbrooke Drive

Welcome Home! This Beautiful and Very Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial is nestled on a private .58 Acre lot located in the Westbrooke Community. The 1st floor features a formal living room (w/ dental molding), a formal dining room w/ laminate wood flooring, a family room w/ a masonry wood burning fireplace & hardwood flooring and a spacious eat-in kitchen w/ above cabinet lighting. The kitchen also features solid surface Corian countertops and updated appliances. The 2nd level features the Primary Bedroom & Bath along w/ 3 additional Bedrooms and 1 additional Bathroom AND for your convenience, the laundry area is located on the 2nd level! The entire Primary Suite was recently remodeled with gorgeous high-end finishes! ALL Bathrooms have been updated/remodeled with beautiful upgraded finishes. Onto the 3rd Floor which features both finished and unfinished spaces. Finished area is approximately 288 sq ft (24' x 12') - a great space for a Rec Rm or Office. The remaining portion of the 3rd floor offers plenty of storage area. Outdoor features include an oversized patio, an awning, a 20 x 12 carport w/ a concrete pad, a 14 x 10 shed and a paved driveway which leads to the 2 car attached garage. Additional improvements: 40 Yr Arch Shingle Roof by MES Construction in 2003. Septic is approved for 4 Bedrooms/ 8 full time residents AND For Buyers' Convenience & Savings, Sellers have already had the Home and Septic System Inspected.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

219 Brynwood Street

Check out the square footage (2903) of this fabulous End Townhouse with open floor plan, tons of natural light and many upgrades including new carpet and painting throughout. + new micro-wave . First floor features Master Bedroom & Bath w/soaking tub and walk-in shower and the other could also be used as a den/office + 1/2 bath conveniently located. Large family Room w/Fireplace enhances the 1st floor with a well equipped kitchen and dining. The upstairs features 2 large bedrooms & bath Plus a second family room overlooking the lower level. Great location near elementary school, shopping and interstate 70 & 81. Call Rose today for your private tour of this great home. You won't be disappointed!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

212 Pendleton Lane

Professional pictures to come. This beautiful Townhouse was built in 2004 offers a new roof put on 2 years ago, Bruce hardwood floor in the Living Room, laminate flooring on the third floor is only 2 years old, laminate in the kitchen/dining room was replaced 1 year ago, over-sized pantry closet in the kitchen, newly painted interior, 16x12 newly stained deck with Sun Setter Awning and a tankless natural gas hot water heater just to name a few of the items that the seller has had done in the last couple of years. Close to I-81 and I-66.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3526 Bath Court

LOADS OF UPGRADES *** KITCHEN WAS REMODELED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOKING, SOFT CLOSE CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS * ROOF , VINYL SIDING AND DOUBLE PANE TILT IN WINDOWS JUST 5 YEARS OLD * UPDATED BATHROOMS * HARDWOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS * FENCED REAR YARD * BACKING TO TREES * A TRUE PLEASURE TO SHOW * GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS , SHOPPING AND COMMUTER ROUTES.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3215 Christines Way

AWARD WINNING KITCHEN!!!! This BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2298 SQFT Colonial in Huntingtown is a MUST SEE! ! Outside you are greeted by meticulously maintained grounds which include low maintenance landscaping as well as a full lawn irrigation system! Head inside to the foyer which has updated engineered hardwood flooring that leads back to the kitchen! The foyer is straddled by the formal living and dining rooms. Just off of the kitchen is a good sized family room with a custom TV wall, perfect for entertainment and separation from the kitchen while still keeping the space open! On the other side, you will find a beautiful open (and award-winning!) kitchen with honed marble flooring, gourmet stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, quartz countertops, a large center island, and a breakfast nook with access to the large back deck! All updated in 2011 and a Bronze winner for Qualified Remodeler's Master Design Awards competition! Completing the main floor is a full laundry room and a powder bathroom. Head upstairs to find the large primary suite and its very spacious primary bath with a soaking tub and double sink vanity! You will also find two spacious bedrooms, one currently being used as an office and their shared bath! The backyard is perfect for outdoor fun and BBQs with a very spacious deck, and a sizeable flat back yard. The shed is perfect for yard supplies or extra storage! This home is a showstopper and is a MUST SEE. Wait too long and it may be gone!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7001 Eden Mill Road E

Newer colonial in blue ribbon school district with over 3,000 of finished square footage and on over an acre, with a large portion of the lot fenced in, and note that most of the land is in the back yard. Plenty of outdoor space includes a maintenance free deck and a large patio! Enjoy the fall weather relaxing with friends playing your favorite outdoor sport, soaking in the hot tub, or jumping on the trampoline, while others gather around the fire pit cooking up their favorite treat! The property line extends another approximate 100 ft beyond the back fence line. Driveway provides plenty of parking in front and behind the home. The inside is neutrally painted with mostly hardwood and tile flooring on main level and has a large kitchen with a morning room! 9 foot ceilings on all three levels! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile flooring, tile back splash, and tons of cabinets. Upper level primary bedroom/bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and two sinks. Main level office is generous in size and the basement has a hobby room (currently being used as 5th bedroom), recreation room, full bathroom, and game room. No HOA! Backyard black top parking pad is approximately 30x30 which is perfect for parking your favorite recreational vehicle or even room for building another garage if you choose. Kick off your fall fun at 7001 Eden Mill Rd. in Woodbine ! Also downtown Sykesville (known as "The Coolest Small Town in America 2016") is only minutes away!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Greenmount Avenue , #2707

A great investment opportunity for the savvy investor. Zoned C-1. This is a great time to invest in this up and coming Greenmount Neighborhood while interest rates are LOW and opportunities are HIGH! See LINCS Implement Strategy for updates: The current owner owns a few properties on this block including the brand new bagel shop, car lot and office/apartment building. There are scheduled updates for exterior doors, windows and painted fronts for added curb appeal of the block.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

948 E 41ST Street

Welcome Home to 948 41st St. All New beautiful End of Group Townhouse with Garage and parking Pad. one of Baltimore's most desirable communities. This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home has been beautifully renovated. New central air and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops 42Inch Cabinets and so much more. Beautiful hanging pendants brighten up your kitchen and dining room. Open floor plan , kitchen with beautiful island with seating for great conversation and food prep. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level and in all bedrooms. Finished basement could be turned into an extra bedroom. Large backyard and side yard with beautiful concrete front and rear porch. Basement walk up basement. The backyard awaits your grill, seating and fun times during the spring and summer. Make an appointment today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

209 Olde Greenwich Drive

Beautifully remodeled and minutes from Downtown Fredericksburg, 209 Olde Greenwich Drive is move-in ready and ready to amaze. So, who will scoop it up?Built in 1972, this three-level townhome (including an unfinished basement) includes three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It is located within the Olde Greenwich neighborhood which has a community pool and well-kept sidewalk system. One parking spot +GG in front of the home +GG conveys with the sale and there is ample guest/additional parking throughout. Simple, low-maintenance landscaping dots the community as well as the home+GGs front yard. The back yard includes a newly installed, natural wood fence with door as well as a small storage shed.With this location, you get seamless access to Downtown Fredericksburg while living in a quietly tucked away community. For everyday needs, there is a shopping complex 0.2 miles from its doorstep on Lafayette Boulevard with a grocery store, restaurants and more! Downtown Fredericksburg is five minutes away, including the VRE/Amtrak station and endless cultural offerings. Two Interstate 95 exits (Massaponax and Route 3) are within 10 minutes!There is a long list of upgrades within this brick beauty! Its current owners have owned the home for approximately 11 years and have enhanced the home within the past three years. Among these enhancements, both bathrooms have been totally renovated; the kitchen was gutted and completely upgraded; the roof, trim and gutters are brand new; the HVAC system was replaced; and so much more. Make sure to check out the high-end Window World windows throughout - including its front door - that were recently installed.Inside the main level, its sparkling kitchen now features bamboo flooring, a new backsplash, two-year-old stainless-steel refrigerator and maple colored cabinetry. Additional main level highlights include its carpeted living room, dining room and a half bath.Upstairs, hardwood flooring abounds, and you+GGll find the home+GGs three bedrooms as well as its full bath with tub/shower combo. The unfinished basement includes the home+GGs laundry set-up (the washer and dryer convey!), rough-in plumbing for a possible bathroom and sliding-glass door access to the back yard/patio.The current owners say, +G+this was our first home after we got married and it has been a wonderful place for our family.+G- Noting its convenience and upgrades as what they+GGll miss most, this brick gem is primed for its next chapter and owner(s). Book your showing of 209 Olde Greenwich Drive today!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy