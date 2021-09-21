50 Sugarberry Drive

Beautifully remodeled and minutes from Downtown Fredericksburg, 209 Olde Greenwich Drive is move-in ready and ready to amaze. So, who will scoop it up?Built in 1972, this three-level townhome (including an unfinished basement) includes three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It is located within the Olde Greenwich neighborhood which has a community pool and well-kept sidewalk system. One parking spot +GG in front of the home +GG conveys with the sale and there is ample guest/additional parking throughout. Simple, low-maintenance landscaping dots the community as well as the home+GGs front yard. The back yard includes a newly installed, natural wood fence with door as well as a small storage shed.With this location, you get seamless access to Downtown Fredericksburg while living in a quietly tucked away community. For everyday needs, there is a shopping complex 0.2 miles from its doorstep on Lafayette Boulevard with a grocery store, restaurants and more! Downtown Fredericksburg is five minutes away, including the VRE/Amtrak station and endless cultural offerings. Two Interstate 95 exits (Massaponax and Route 3) are within 10 minutes!There is a long list of upgrades within this brick beauty! Its current owners have owned the home for approximately 11 years and have enhanced the home within the past three years. Among these enhancements, both bathrooms have been totally renovated; the kitchen was gutted and completely upgraded; the roof, trim and gutters are brand new; the HVAC system was replaced; and so much more. Make sure to check out the high-end Window World windows throughout - including its front door - that were recently installed.Inside the main level, its sparkling kitchen now features bamboo flooring, a new backsplash, two-year-old stainless-steel refrigerator and maple colored cabinetry. Additional main level highlights include its carpeted living room, dining room and a half bath.Upstairs, hardwood flooring abounds, and you+GGll find the home+GGs three bedrooms as well as its full bath with tub/shower combo. The unfinished basement includes the home+GGs laundry set-up (the washer and dryer convey!), rough-in plumbing for a possible bathroom and sliding-glass door access to the back yard/patio.The current owners say, +G+this was our first home after we got married and it has been a wonderful place for our family.+G- Noting its convenience and upgrades as what they+GGll miss most, this brick gem is primed for its next chapter and owner(s). Book your showing of 209 Olde Greenwich Drive today!

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO