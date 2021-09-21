640 W Conway Street
Welcome to Ridgley+GGs Delight, a tucked away community that is close to everything, making commuting a breeze yet hidden behind Oriole Park. 640 W. Conway sits directly behind the Conway Street Park so buyers will enjoy true +G+park-front+G- living. This all-brick town home incorporates all of the unique and historic charm that Baltimoreans love like exposed brick, three (decorative) fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Buyers will love the half-bath on the main level along with the extra large kitchen with plenty of natural light. This home also boats a beautiful, brick-laden, fully fenced back yard with a lovely herb garden. One of the best and most unique features of the home is the living room with soaring windows, fireplace and a 15 foot ceiling with overlooking balcony, a true show-stopper! The master-suite is spacious and sun-filled with an en-suite master bath complete with huge jetted tub and separate shower. The third floor is equally spacious with windows and a large closet. Finally, the unfinished and dry basement is perfect for storing all of your extra +G+stuff.+G- Come and see this charming home today! (Washer/Dryer and fireplaces are AS IS)www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
