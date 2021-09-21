CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
640 W Conway Street

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Ridgley+GGs Delight, a tucked away community that is close to everything, making commuting a breeze yet hidden behind Oriole Park. 640 W. Conway sits directly behind the Conway Street Park so buyers will enjoy true +G+park-front+G- living. This all-brick town home incorporates all of the unique and historic charm that Baltimoreans love like exposed brick, three (decorative) fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Buyers will love the half-bath on the main level along with the extra large kitchen with plenty of natural light. This home also boats a beautiful, brick-laden, fully fenced back yard with a lovely herb garden. One of the best and most unique features of the home is the living room with soaring windows, fireplace and a 15 foot ceiling with overlooking balcony, a true show-stopper! The master-suite is spacious and sun-filled with an en-suite master bath complete with huge jetted tub and separate shower. The third floor is equally spacious with windows and a large closet. Finally, the unfinished and dry basement is perfect for storing all of your extra +G+stuff.+G- Come and see this charming home today! (Washer/Dryer and fireplaces are AS IS)

100 James Drive SE

Motivated Seller. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN VIENNA WOODS. CONVENIENT TO ROUTE 66, THE METRO AS WELL AS EVENINGS AT WOLF TRAP. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL. LIVING ROOM WITH SUNLIT BAY WINDOW AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GREENHOUSE WINDOW, SOLAR TUBE AND QUALITY APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE WITH MIRRORED DOUBLE DOOR CLOSET AND ADJOINING PRIVATE BATH. FINISHED WALK-UP LOWER LEVEL WITH DAYLIT FAMILY ROOM, WOOD-BURNING BRICK FIREPLACE, 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND A DEN THAT'S PERFECT AS AN IN-HOME OFFICE. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD EASILY ACCOMMODATES A HOME EXPANSION.
VIENNA, VA
7151 Bodkin Way

To be built Beethoven at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Lake Linganore's newest section! You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The beautiful Beethoven is a partial brick main level entry townhome situated on a spacious walk out homesite backing to woods. The home offers lots of living space and an abundance of natural light. This is the perfect townhome for everyday living! Enjoy a large kitchen with an oversized kitchen island that provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining and opens to Living Room. Stainless appliances and a large dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry with room for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room with an option for an extra half bathroom and study on a walk out homesite backing to trees makes the Beethoven homesites the ideal location. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
225 S Vincent Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/11/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/13/2021 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.3 Story Shell in the New Southwest Mount Clare area.Blocks to numerous attractions of Mount Clare Junction, B&O Railroad Museum, and Carroll Park. MINUTES to the Many Attractions of Downtown Baltimore including: Camden Yards, University of Maryland Medical Center, as Well as M&T Bank Stadium!Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, W Pratt St. Property is Vacant & In Shell Condition. Major Renovations/Repairs are needed.
7912 Turncrest Drive

Welcome to this spectacularly updated end-unit townhouse in the desirable Potomac Crest community. Meticulously renovated by its current owners, this house charms at every turn. The kitchen, family room, formal dining room, and living room flow together seamlessly with an abundance of natural light, creating an open and airy feeling. The dual-facing gas fireplace adds warmth and atmosphere to both the living room and family room. The updated kitchen offers a lovely breakfast area with peaceful views of the beautifully maintained private backyard. The renovated kitchen (2006) features granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, new Cabico-soft close cabinets, GE Monogram appliances, overhead lighting/fan, and under-cabinet LED lighting. Relax or entertain on the outdoor double-deck that was updated and enlarged using Trex maintenance-free decking materials (2015). The upper deck is adjacent to the family room which is perfect for everyday living and entertaining. The upper level has a fabulous master suite with a sitting room, renovated master bathroom with Cabico soft-close cabinets, his and hers vanities with updated sinks and faucets, Silestone countertops, beautiful lighting, decorative tile, and an expanded walk-in shower (2011). This level includes an oversized second bedroom with walk-in closet and a large private bathroom.The walk-out lower level has endless possibilities. Use the space to create the perfect gym, office, recreation area or family room. It includes a bonus room that can serve as a bedroom, home office or au pair suite, full bathroom, ample storage space with an additional freezer and refrigerator, and a separate workshop. The open floor plan, high ceilings, and tons of windows create a light and airy atmosphere withpops of vibrant color. Other highlights of this 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 3,885 square feet of living space include: 2-car garage (garage doors replaced in 2019), replaced cedar roof shingles with 30-year materials warranty (2008), new aluminum gutters and 6+G- downspouts (2021), added attic fan and 13+G- of additional insulation (2008), new energy-efficient Carrier Heat Pump (2006), new energy-efficient Carrier HVAC and furnace (2010), Speed Queen washing machine and dryer (2015), AO Smith hot water heater (2015). All new Andersen double-paned windows allow natural light to brighten the entire house.Exquisite hardscaping and landscaping surround the house with thoughtful outdoor spaces for gardening, including an in ground sprinkler. This beautifully updated move-in ready home has it all! Enjoy your serene surroundings while living just steps from Cabin John Shopping Center which includes a Giant Grocery Store, CVS, and plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Located in Churchill/Hoover/Beverly Farms school district.
POTOMAC, VA
212 Pendleton Lane

Professional pictures to come. This beautiful Townhouse was built in 2004 offers a new roof put on 2 years ago, Bruce hardwood floor in the Living Room, laminate flooring on the third floor is only 2 years old, laminate in the kitchen/dining room was replaced 1 year ago, over-sized pantry closet in the kitchen, newly painted interior, 16x12 newly stained deck with Sun Setter Awning and a tankless natural gas hot water heater just to name a few of the items that the seller has had done in the last couple of years. Close to I-81 and I-66.
3215 Christines Way

AWARD WINNING KITCHEN!!!! This BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2298 SQFT Colonial in Huntingtown is a MUST SEE! ! Outside you are greeted by meticulously maintained grounds which include low maintenance landscaping as well as a full lawn irrigation system! Head inside to the foyer which has updated engineered hardwood flooring that leads back to the kitchen! The foyer is straddled by the formal living and dining rooms. Just off of the kitchen is a good sized family room with a custom TV wall, perfect for entertainment and separation from the kitchen while still keeping the space open! On the other side, you will find a beautiful open (and award-winning!) kitchen with honed marble flooring, gourmet stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, quartz countertops, a large center island, and a breakfast nook with access to the large back deck! All updated in 2011 and a Bronze winner for Qualified Remodeler's Master Design Awards competition! Completing the main floor is a full laundry room and a powder bathroom. Head upstairs to find the large primary suite and its very spacious primary bath with a soaking tub and double sink vanity! You will also find two spacious bedrooms, one currently being used as an office and their shared bath! The backyard is perfect for outdoor fun and BBQs with a very spacious deck, and a sizeable flat back yard. The shed is perfect for yard supplies or extra storage! This home is a showstopper and is a MUST SEE. Wait too long and it may be gone!
1330 Monocacy Crossing Pkwy

End of Jan/Early Feb 2022 Delivery! New luxury townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 half baths, Detached 2 car garage. 3,150 square feet above and below. Open concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine rack, large walk in closer and MASSIVE kitchen island. Walk in shower, double vanity and separate water closet in owner's bath, GIGANTIC finished walk out basement with double rec space great for entertaining or relaxing. Amazing 4th story loft + rooftop deck included! Enjoy amazing views onto the Virginia Mountains.
3620 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE

Location! Location! Location! COME ONE COME ALL TO VIEW THIS 4 LEVEL SPACIOUS AND EXQUISITE TOWNHOUSE.Main Features Include: Home is less than 5 years old, Plenty of sunlight, Hardwood Floors throughout, 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, plantation shutters on all windows, Tankless water heater, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom, Cable connection in every room, Intercom on each floor, Terrace/Patio off the kitchen, roof top Terrace, security and many more amenities. 1st Level - Entrance/Rear level includes: 2 car garage, Hardwood Floors, spacious hallway and bedroom with a full bathroom, nice size closet, ceiling fan, plenty of sunlight throughout, utility and coat closet.2nd Level +GG Main level of the home. OPEN AND SPACIOUS LVING AREA WITH PLENTLY OF SUNLIGHT and includes: Hardwood Floors, a half bath, living room, family room, Full Gourmet Kitchen with Island that sits 4 people and has a double sink, eating area (kitchenette), gas stove, plenty of cabinets, wine cabinet, pantry, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, etc. and a walk out Terrace/Patio. 3rd Level +GG Sleeping Area includes: Hardwood Floors, washroom, linen closet, 2 spacious bedrooms with full baths, ceiling fans and plenty of sunlight. Each bedroom has a sitting area, nice size walk-in closets. The Master bathroom has a DUAL HEAD shower and double vanity sinks.4th Level +GG Entertainment/Multi-Purpose Room: Hardwood Floors, Rooftop Terrace/Patio overlooking the neighborhood. The room is large and spacious with plenty of sunlight and can be used as a bedroom, entertainment center, office, etc. There is a full bathroom, ceiling fan and the attic is large enough to be used as a storage room.Community Amenities: Include a Recreation Center, Pool, walking trails, tennis court, and picnic area for BBQ and family get togethers.Fort Lincoln Amenities: Include Costco, Goodwill, and large shopping center with various retailers. Close to Maryland and downtown Washington DC. Close to I495N and 295 and US 50W/E.
219 Brynwood Street

Check out the square footage (2903) of this fabulous End Townhouse with open floor plan, tons of natural light and many upgrades including new carpet and painting throughout. + new micro-wave . First floor features Master Bedroom & Bath w/soaking tub and walk-in shower and the other could also be used as a den/office + 1/2 bath conveniently located. Large family Room w/Fireplace enhances the 1st floor with a well equipped kitchen and dining. The upstairs features 2 large bedrooms & bath Plus a second family room overlooking the lower level. Great location near elementary school, shopping and interstate 70 & 81. Call Rose today for your private tour of this great home. You won't be disappointed!
1534 Chilworth Avenue

This picture-perfect updated townhouse is ready for you to bring your furniture and move right in! It has everything you've been looking for - updated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, updated bathroom and more. Lower level offers family room, convenient half- bath and utility/laundry room. Fenced, level back yard offers plenty of space for a grill and picnic table and a convenient parking pad, so parking's never a problem. Buy now and you can enjoy the holidays in your own home!
2946 Edmondson Avenue

THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: Home located in upcoming area. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private Financing ONLY. Call showing contact for showings and inquiries. Present contracts directly to listing agent. Property sold As-Is, Buyer to verify all listing information. Buyer to verify ownership interest*** DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Reach out to listing agent for instructions on how to see the property.
6200 Westbrooke Drive

Welcome Home! This Beautiful and Very Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial is nestled on a private .58 Acre lot located in the Westbrooke Community. The 1st floor features a formal living room (w/ dental molding), a formal dining room w/ laminate wood flooring, a family room w/ a masonry wood burning fireplace & hardwood flooring and a spacious eat-in kitchen w/ above cabinet lighting. The kitchen also features solid surface Corian countertops and updated appliances. The 2nd level features the Primary Bedroom & Bath along w/ 3 additional Bedrooms and 1 additional Bathroom AND for your convenience, the laundry area is located on the 2nd level! The entire Primary Suite was recently remodeled with gorgeous high-end finishes! ALL Bathrooms have been updated/remodeled with beautiful upgraded finishes. Onto the 3rd Floor which features both finished and unfinished spaces. Finished area is approximately 288 sq ft (24' x 12') - a great space for a Rec Rm or Office. The remaining portion of the 3rd floor offers plenty of storage area. Outdoor features include an oversized patio, an awning, a 20 x 12 carport w/ a concrete pad, a 14 x 10 shed and a paved driveway which leads to the 2 car attached garage. Additional improvements: 40 Yr Arch Shingle Roof by MES Construction in 2003. Septic is approved for 4 Bedrooms/ 8 full time residents AND For Buyers' Convenience & Savings, Sellers have already had the Home and Septic System Inspected.
3526 Bath Court

LOADS OF UPGRADES *** KITCHEN WAS REMODELED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOKING, SOFT CLOSE CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS * ROOF , VINYL SIDING AND DOUBLE PANE TILT IN WINDOWS JUST 5 YEARS OLD * UPDATED BATHROOMS * HARDWOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS * FENCED REAR YARD * BACKING TO TREES * A TRUE PLEASURE TO SHOW * GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS , SHOPPING AND COMMUTER ROUTES.
1202 Weldon Avenue

"There are two things that make a room timeless: a sense of history and a piece of the future" - Charlotte Moss. A classic porch front row-home, stylishly transformed for today's lifestyle. The first floor features a desirable open concept with exposed brick, beamed ceiling with track lighting, modern style kitchen, and even a half bath! An impressive, architecturally dynamic spiral stairway leads to the lower level family room, full bathroom, and laundry area. Two nice sized bedrooms, an office, skylight, and a full bathroom are located on the upper floor. An attached covered patio is located off the kitchen in the fenced rear yard.....and a rear parking pad! Weldon Place is located in the heart of Medfield - homes were constructed around a greenspace which is now the site of a distinctive civic Landmark WWII Memorial Monument....search - Weldon Circle Memorial Dedication - on YouTube to view a black & white 8mm film from the 40's. Follow the Medfield Community Association on Instagram at -medfieldmd- to see photos of this exciting community. Visit the shops and restaurants of the neighboring neighborhood of Hampden.
13400 Reid Circle

The perfect home on a corner lot. 13400 Reid Cir is a 2688 sqft home that has had many upgrades over the years. Upgraded basement, with fworking fire place, ceramic tile flooring throughout, two bedrooms and a three peice bathroom, laundry area and back door leading to yard and deck. Newer HVAC System, bathrooms, master bath completed 2021, new roof 2021. Some windows have been upgraded as well, granit kitchen counters and updated cabinets. recessed lighting in living room area. Backyard has a two level deck with stairs leading to both decks, Huge two level shed, can be a man cave, she shed or just a shed. Home is on a corner lot lined with trees, a fence that can be easily removed, it is used for the small dogs to play. Home has ample parking, with attached carport, driveway and lots of parking in front of the home. Dont miss out on this home. You will not be disappointed.
368 Tecumseh Trail

Live on one level in this single family home which is located on the 1st Fairway of the Mountain View Championship Golf Course! Great location, within walking distance to the Mountain View outdoor pool, Pro shop and the Clubhouse Grille. Home boasts a spacious open floor plan with a soaring wall of windows to let in all the natural light and the loft is enclosed with glass for added privacy, cathedral ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to a huge screened in porch with attached open deck, great for enjoying the outdoors. Low maintenance exterior vinyl siding, paved driveway and a detached 2-car garage. Selling in +G+AS IS+G- condition. Class A FAMILY membership is available with a $3150 initiation fee. Annual club dues are $2300.Private Club Amenities are not owned or operated by the HOA nor are their dues included in the HOA fees. Private Club Amenities include: Golf (Greens Fees), Driving Range, Chipping Green, Putting Green, Indoor Sports Center (racquetball, indoor pool, gym, aerobics room, laundry facilities, sauna, steam room, whirlpool, volleyball, indoor & outdoor tennis, indoor & outdoor basketball, shuffleboard, pickleball) , 2 Outdoor Pools, Clubhouse, Club Room, Baseball Field, Playground, Fishing Ponds. Other onsite amenities include: The Clubhouse Grille & Pub and the Sleepy Creek Spa & Salon.
7001 Eden Mill Road E

Newer colonial in blue ribbon school district with over 3,000 of finished square footage and on over an acre, with a large portion of the lot fenced in, and note that most of the land is in the back yard. Plenty of outdoor space includes a maintenance free deck and a large patio! Enjoy the fall weather relaxing with friends playing your favorite outdoor sport, soaking in the hot tub, or jumping on the trampoline, while others gather around the fire pit cooking up their favorite treat! The property line extends another approximate 100 ft beyond the back fence line. Driveway provides plenty of parking in front and behind the home. The inside is neutrally painted with mostly hardwood and tile flooring on main level and has a large kitchen with a morning room! 9 foot ceilings on all three levels! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile flooring, tile back splash, and tons of cabinets. Upper level primary bedroom/bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and two sinks. Main level office is generous in size and the basement has a hobby room (currently being used as 5th bedroom), recreation room, full bathroom, and game room. No HOA! Backyard black top parking pad is approximately 30x30 which is perfect for parking your favorite recreational vehicle or even room for building another garage if you choose. Kick off your fall fun at 7001 Eden Mill Rd. in Woodbine ! Also downtown Sykesville (known as "The Coolest Small Town in America 2016") is only minutes away!
2707 Greenmount Avenue , #2707

A great investment opportunity for the savvy investor. Zoned C-1. This is a great time to invest in this up and coming Greenmount Neighborhood while interest rates are LOW and opportunities are HIGH! See LINCS Implement Strategy for updates: The current owner owns a few properties on this block including the brand new bagel shop, car lot and office/apartment building. There are scheduled updates for exterior doors, windows and painted fronts for added curb appeal of the block.
209 Olde Greenwich Drive

Beautifully remodeled and minutes from Downtown Fredericksburg, 209 Olde Greenwich Drive is move-in ready and ready to amaze. So, who will scoop it up?Built in 1972, this three-level townhome (including an unfinished basement) includes three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It is located within the Olde Greenwich neighborhood which has a community pool and well-kept sidewalk system. One parking spot +GG in front of the home +GG conveys with the sale and there is ample guest/additional parking throughout. Simple, low-maintenance landscaping dots the community as well as the home+GGs front yard. The back yard includes a newly installed, natural wood fence with door as well as a small storage shed.With this location, you get seamless access to Downtown Fredericksburg while living in a quietly tucked away community. For everyday needs, there is a shopping complex 0.2 miles from its doorstep on Lafayette Boulevard with a grocery store, restaurants and more! Downtown Fredericksburg is five minutes away, including the VRE/Amtrak station and endless cultural offerings. Two Interstate 95 exits (Massaponax and Route 3) are within 10 minutes!There is a long list of upgrades within this brick beauty! Its current owners have owned the home for approximately 11 years and have enhanced the home within the past three years. Among these enhancements, both bathrooms have been totally renovated; the kitchen was gutted and completely upgraded; the roof, trim and gutters are brand new; the HVAC system was replaced; and so much more. Make sure to check out the high-end Window World windows throughout - including its front door - that were recently installed.Inside the main level, its sparkling kitchen now features bamboo flooring, a new backsplash, two-year-old stainless-steel refrigerator and maple colored cabinetry. Additional main level highlights include its carpeted living room, dining room and a half bath.Upstairs, hardwood flooring abounds, and you+GGll find the home+GGs three bedrooms as well as its full bath with tub/shower combo. The unfinished basement includes the home+GGs laundry set-up (the washer and dryer convey!), rough-in plumbing for a possible bathroom and sliding-glass door access to the back yard/patio.The current owners say, +G+this was our first home after we got married and it has been a wonderful place for our family.+G- Noting its convenience and upgrades as what they+GGll miss most, this brick gem is primed for its next chapter and owner(s). Book your showing of 209 Olde Greenwich Drive today!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
33 Herman Gaver Place

*JANUARY 2021 DELIVERY* Elm Basement at Gaver Meadows! The Elm single-family home offers everything you could want and more. Enter through the foyer to the wide-open flex space and great room, which flows seamlessly to the dining space and gourmet kitchen with large island. The 2-car garage offers ample storage space. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, a full dual vanity bath and a loft provide all the room you need or turn the loft into a 5th bedroom. The luxury primary bedroom boasts 2 walk-in closets and an en suite bath with double vanity with an oversized shower. The Elm has it all. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.
