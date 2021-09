Tucked away in the Virginia mountains is a remote Amish community that has been settled there for generations. The closest town to the community is known as Pearisburg, which makes for a delightful day trip destination any time of year. It’s there that you’ll discover much of the Amish influence in the form of a delightful local market called the Walker Valley Market. Inside, you’ll find a curated collection of homemade bread, delicious pastries, and all kinds of bulk items you’ll want to stock up on. Here’s more on why you’ll love visiting the Walker Valley Market in Pearisburg, Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO