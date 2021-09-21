910 N Streeper Street
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 10/06 @10:00 am. Ends 10/08 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Madison-Eastend area. BLOCKS from Bocek Park. MINUTES to John Hopkins Hospital and the numerous attractions at Patterson Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery MD Route 40 (Orleans St). Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
