MLS

9 Arielle Lane , Lot #9

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Great Single Family Lot for sale at $34,900! This lot is ready to build on, just go get your permits tomorrow! Owner can build to suit on the lot as well. Home packages start at $249,900. Listing courtesy of Iron Valley Real Estate Of Waynesboro. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2102 Chesapeake Harbour Drive E , T-2

Great opportunity to live the Annapolis good life. Chesapeake Harbour has it all. Bayfront Community marina, two community pools (one Bayside), tennis courts, excellent restaurant with outside bar overlooking the marina. This ground floor unit is ready to express yourself. Unit has sliders from living room and master bedroom to main patio and sliders off kitchen to second patio for morning coffee.Minutes to downtown Annapolis and easy access to Rt 50. Turnkey community with manned gatehouse. Great for second home or home base for traveling!!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 James Drive SE

Motivated Seller. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN VIENNA WOODS. CONVENIENT TO ROUTE 66, THE METRO AS WELL AS EVENINGS AT WOLF TRAP. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL. LIVING ROOM WITH SUNLIT BAY WINDOW AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GREENHOUSE WINDOW, SOLAR TUBE AND QUALITY APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE WITH MIRRORED DOUBLE DOOR CLOSET AND ADJOINING PRIVATE BATH. FINISHED WALK-UP LOWER LEVEL WITH DAYLIT FAMILY ROOM, WOOD-BURNING BRICK FIREPLACE, 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND A DEN THAT'S PERFECT AS AN IN-HOME OFFICE. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD EASILY ACCOMMODATES A HOME EXPANSION.
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1330 Monocacy Crossing Pkwy

End of Jan/Early Feb 2022 Delivery! New luxury townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 half baths, Detached 2 car garage. 3,150 square feet above and below. Open concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine rack, large walk in closer and MASSIVE kitchen island. Walk in shower, double vanity and separate water closet in owner's bath, GIGANTIC finished walk out basement with double rec space great for entertaining or relaxing. Amazing 4th story loft + rooftop deck included! Enjoy amazing views onto the Virginia Mountains.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

94 Falling Rock Dr

Great house for the price, just add a few personal touches for an amazing home! Newer flooring in portions of upstairs. New electrical panel, new waterline to road. Ability to have 3rd bathroom downstairs. Half acre corner lot in highly-desired Stuarts Draft community. Come make this yours today!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

212 Pendleton Lane

Professional pictures to come. This beautiful Townhouse was built in 2004 offers a new roof put on 2 years ago, Bruce hardwood floor in the Living Room, laminate flooring on the third floor is only 2 years old, laminate in the kitchen/dining room was replaced 1 year ago, over-sized pantry closet in the kitchen, newly painted interior, 16x12 newly stained deck with Sun Setter Awning and a tankless natural gas hot water heater just to name a few of the items that the seller has had done in the last couple of years. Close to I-81 and I-66.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5151 Macarthur Boulevard NW

Turn key 3 unit Zoned MU-3 mixed use zoning. The property requires no work pride of ownership is here. Inviting hardscape stone and slate with lush green surrounds. Can be live/work space due to the clearest form of zoning allowed in the District of Columbia. Currently has large interior with 2 bedroom on top floor with outdoor balcony, 1 bedroom on main level with open floorpan, and Studio with high ceilings as the apartment mix. Use of space in design is supreme. Backyard is a tranquil slice of heaven in the city nestled amongst mature trees. The units are absolutely turn key providing flexibility in usage from apartment, office, too retail and more. 3 HVACS, laundry in each unit, 3 on property tarmac parking spaces. Easy access to a plethora of retail an restaurant options at your doorstep. Highways into Maryland and Virginia a short drive. MacArthur blvd is a Established Residential/Commercial corridor sitting amongst multimillion dollar mixed- use an residential property. This property is wide on a deep lot with room for expansion if you choose. your options are endless. Shows pride of ownership and will not last because it shows like new. Simply put "Turnkey." Come explore the multiple usages 5151 MacArthur Blvd NW, DC offers to the purchaser with absolutely no improvements required. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, great light, and front yard planter boxes. Can be delivered vacant. CASH COW!
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3620 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE

Location! Location! Location! COME ONE COME ALL TO VIEW THIS 4 LEVEL SPACIOUS AND EXQUISITE TOWNHOUSE.Main Features Include: Home is less than 5 years old, Plenty of sunlight, Hardwood Floors throughout, 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, plantation shutters on all windows, Tankless water heater, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom, Cable connection in every room, Intercom on each floor, Terrace/Patio off the kitchen, roof top Terrace, security and many more amenities. 1st Level - Entrance/Rear level includes: 2 car garage, Hardwood Floors, spacious hallway and bedroom with a full bathroom, nice size closet, ceiling fan, plenty of sunlight throughout, utility and coat closet.2nd Level +GG Main level of the home. OPEN AND SPACIOUS LVING AREA WITH PLENTLY OF SUNLIGHT and includes: Hardwood Floors, a half bath, living room, family room, Full Gourmet Kitchen with Island that sits 4 people and has a double sink, eating area (kitchenette), gas stove, plenty of cabinets, wine cabinet, pantry, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, etc. and a walk out Terrace/Patio. 3rd Level +GG Sleeping Area includes: Hardwood Floors, washroom, linen closet, 2 spacious bedrooms with full baths, ceiling fans and plenty of sunlight. Each bedroom has a sitting area, nice size walk-in closets. The Master bathroom has a DUAL HEAD shower and double vanity sinks.4th Level +GG Entertainment/Multi-Purpose Room: Hardwood Floors, Rooftop Terrace/Patio overlooking the neighborhood. The room is large and spacious with plenty of sunlight and can be used as a bedroom, entertainment center, office, etc. There is a full bathroom, ceiling fan and the attic is large enough to be used as a storage room.Community Amenities: Include a Recreation Center, Pool, walking trails, tennis court, and picnic area for BBQ and family get togethers.Fort Lincoln Amenities: Include Costco, Goodwill, and large shopping center with various retailers. Close to Maryland and downtown Washington DC. Close to I495N and 295 and US 50W/E.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1534 Chilworth Avenue

This picture-perfect updated townhouse is ready for you to bring your furniture and move right in! It has everything you've been looking for - updated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, updated bathroom and more. Lower level offers family room, convenient half- bath and utility/laundry room. Fenced, level back yard offers plenty of space for a grill and picnic table and a convenient parking pad, so parking's never a problem. Buy now and you can enjoy the holidays in your own home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Greenmount Avenue , #2707

A great investment opportunity for the savvy investor. Zoned C-1. This is a great time to invest in this up and coming Greenmount Neighborhood while interest rates are LOW and opportunities are HIGH! See LINCS Implement Strategy for updates: The current owner owns a few properties on this block including the brand new bagel shop, car lot and office/apartment building. There are scheduled updates for exterior doors, windows and painted fronts for added curb appeal of the block.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3526 Bath Court

LOADS OF UPGRADES *** KITCHEN WAS REMODELED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOKING, SOFT CLOSE CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS * ROOF , VINYL SIDING AND DOUBLE PANE TILT IN WINDOWS JUST 5 YEARS OLD * UPDATED BATHROOMS * HARDWOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS * FENCED REAR YARD * BACKING TO TREES * A TRUE PLEASURE TO SHOW * GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS , SHOPPING AND COMMUTER ROUTES.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

368 Tecumseh Trail

Live on one level in this single family home which is located on the 1st Fairway of the Mountain View Championship Golf Course! Great location, within walking distance to the Mountain View outdoor pool, Pro shop and the Clubhouse Grille. Home boasts a spacious open floor plan with a soaring wall of windows to let in all the natural light and the loft is enclosed with glass for added privacy, cathedral ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to a huge screened in porch with attached open deck, great for enjoying the outdoors. Low maintenance exterior vinyl siding, paved driveway and a detached 2-car garage. Selling in +G+AS IS+G- condition. Class A FAMILY membership is available with a $3150 initiation fee. Annual club dues are $2300.Private Club Amenities are not owned or operated by the HOA nor are their dues included in the HOA fees. Private Club Amenities include: Golf (Greens Fees), Driving Range, Chipping Green, Putting Green, Indoor Sports Center (racquetball, indoor pool, gym, aerobics room, laundry facilities, sauna, steam room, whirlpool, volleyball, indoor & outdoor tennis, indoor & outdoor basketball, shuffleboard, pickleball) , 2 Outdoor Pools, Clubhouse, Club Room, Baseball Field, Playground, Fishing Ponds. Other onsite amenities include: The Clubhouse Grille & Pub and the Sleepy Creek Spa & Salon.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7001 Eden Mill Road E

Newer colonial in blue ribbon school district with over 3,000 of finished square footage and on over an acre, with a large portion of the lot fenced in, and note that most of the land is in the back yard. Plenty of outdoor space includes a maintenance free deck and a large patio! Enjoy the fall weather relaxing with friends playing your favorite outdoor sport, soaking in the hot tub, or jumping on the trampoline, while others gather around the fire pit cooking up their favorite treat! The property line extends another approximate 100 ft beyond the back fence line. Driveway provides plenty of parking in front and behind the home. The inside is neutrally painted with mostly hardwood and tile flooring on main level and has a large kitchen with a morning room! 9 foot ceilings on all three levels! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile flooring, tile back splash, and tons of cabinets. Upper level primary bedroom/bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and two sinks. Main level office is generous in size and the basement has a hobby room (currently being used as 5th bedroom), recreation room, full bathroom, and game room. No HOA! Backyard black top parking pad is approximately 30x30 which is perfect for parking your favorite recreational vehicle or even room for building another garage if you choose. Kick off your fall fun at 7001 Eden Mill Rd. in Woodbine ! Also downtown Sykesville (known as "The Coolest Small Town in America 2016") is only minutes away!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

235 N Rose Street

POTENTIAL SHORT SALE Lender requires property to be sold at auction. PRE-AUCTION OFFERS NOT ACCEPTED. This property will be sold at ONLINE AUCTION. Bidding opens at 12 Noon on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and closes at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021. 2 Bed, 1 Bath tenant occupied end of group rowhome located in the McElderry Park neighborhood of Baltimore City. The property is believed to be rented on a month to month basis. Rextar LLC has not received copies of the lease. Subject property is sold +G+As is, Where is+G- with no guarantees for the lease information, nor condition of said property. By bidding, bidders acknowledge this and agree to close on the property regardless of any possible discrepancies in lease information. There is a 7% Buyer's Premium which will be added to the sale price. If bid amount does not reach mortgage amount owed, Lender will confirm or reject contract within 15 days after signed contract is presented to Lender. Buyers and Agents can register online where a complete due diligence package is available for review.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

219 Brynwood Street

Check out the square footage (2903) of this fabulous End Townhouse with open floor plan, tons of natural light and many upgrades including new carpet and painting throughout. + new micro-wave . First floor features Master Bedroom & Bath w/soaking tub and walk-in shower and the other could also be used as a den/office + 1/2 bath conveniently located. Large family Room w/Fireplace enhances the 1st floor with a well equipped kitchen and dining. The upstairs features 2 large bedrooms & bath Plus a second family room overlooking the lower level. Great location near elementary school, shopping and interstate 70 & 81. Call Rose today for your private tour of this great home. You won't be disappointed!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

209 Olde Greenwich Drive

Beautifully remodeled and minutes from Downtown Fredericksburg, 209 Olde Greenwich Drive is move-in ready and ready to amaze. So, who will scoop it up?Built in 1972, this three-level townhome (including an unfinished basement) includes three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It is located within the Olde Greenwich neighborhood which has a community pool and well-kept sidewalk system. One parking spot +GG in front of the home +GG conveys with the sale and there is ample guest/additional parking throughout. Simple, low-maintenance landscaping dots the community as well as the home+GGs front yard. The back yard includes a newly installed, natural wood fence with door as well as a small storage shed.With this location, you get seamless access to Downtown Fredericksburg while living in a quietly tucked away community. For everyday needs, there is a shopping complex 0.2 miles from its doorstep on Lafayette Boulevard with a grocery store, restaurants and more! Downtown Fredericksburg is five minutes away, including the VRE/Amtrak station and endless cultural offerings. Two Interstate 95 exits (Massaponax and Route 3) are within 10 minutes!There is a long list of upgrades within this brick beauty! Its current owners have owned the home for approximately 11 years and have enhanced the home within the past three years. Among these enhancements, both bathrooms have been totally renovated; the kitchen was gutted and completely upgraded; the roof, trim and gutters are brand new; the HVAC system was replaced; and so much more. Make sure to check out the high-end Window World windows throughout - including its front door - that were recently installed.Inside the main level, its sparkling kitchen now features bamboo flooring, a new backsplash, two-year-old stainless-steel refrigerator and maple colored cabinetry. Additional main level highlights include its carpeted living room, dining room and a half bath.Upstairs, hardwood flooring abounds, and you+GGll find the home+GGs three bedrooms as well as its full bath with tub/shower combo. The unfinished basement includes the home+GGs laundry set-up (the washer and dryer convey!), rough-in plumbing for a possible bathroom and sliding-glass door access to the back yard/patio.The current owners say, +G+this was our first home after we got married and it has been a wonderful place for our family.+G- Noting its convenience and upgrades as what they+GGll miss most, this brick gem is primed for its next chapter and owner(s). Book your showing of 209 Olde Greenwich Drive today!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

105 First Street

Prime Oxford location with beautiful views overlooking Town Creek. Private pier "as-is" with 4'MLW and 57' +/- water frontage. Minutes to all of Oxford's amenities. House is currently existing! House has been completely gutted and originally offered a living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Complete renovations or tear down, many possibilities!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5823 5TH Street NW

Well maintained 4 Bedroom with closets, 2.5 Baths Semi-Detached Row House with rear off-street parking in sought after NW Brightwood Area. Formal Living and Dining Rooms and Bonus Room on main level. Finished basement with room to create an entertainment room. New wood flooring on main level, new flooring in basement and new carpet in upper level. Easy Access to public transportation - bus stop is steps from front door. Conveniently located near 3 Metros - Fort Totten, Petworth and Takoma Park. Sold As-Is . Home Warranty Offered. Property is owner occupied and their is a dog on the premises.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43559 John B Thompson Road

1 acre +/- mostly cleared and level, has well and septic. "AS-IS" was working years ago, has electric on site. To build a new home no impact fee to be payable. ( $5- $6000 savings) Recent survey, lot corners were marked. Private rural setting. "City close - Country quiet" About 10 minutes to Leonardtown 15 minutes to Pax River. "DO NOT ENTER OLD TRAILER"
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5000 Herman Gaver Place

To Be Built Cedar Basement at Gaver Meadows. The Cedar single-family home blends function and elegance. Enter the foyer and head to the great room, which flows effortlessly into the gourmet kitchen with island, and the dining area. Beyond that, a hall leads to a powder room and flex space that can be converted into a home office, hobby room, or extra play space. Upstairs 3 of the 4 bedrooms boast walk-in closets. Your luxurious primary bedroom features lots of living space, a huge walk-in closet, and a double vanity bath. The Cedar is must-see. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

115 Biscane Court

Welcome home to this gorgeous end unit that backs to trees, has fenced yard and multiple decks for entertaining. This 3-4 bedroom home features wood floors throughout, Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets and Gorgeous stone fireplace with built-ins shelves to make your days at home cozy. Work from home? No problem large space to add desk area. Master en-suite has walk in close, bathroom with granite counters and large shower. Upper level laundry. Private back yard. You can move right in to this property it's like a new house but with all the finished touches. Over-sized driveway for extra parking. Community has basketball courts, tennis courts, jogging/bike trails and tot lot.
MLS

