Maybe it's writer who should resign
Once again, David Collins writes another column about a story of which he knows little, if anything. Collins consistently shares his one-sided opinion and states it as fact. Regarding his call for Democratic Town Committee Chairman Conrad Heede to resign − “Groton’s Democratic Chairman Conrad Heede needs to resign,” (Sept. 16) − I find myself wondering who Collins is actually writing about. I personally have not seen Collins at a Groton town committee meeting, so all of his words are simply opinion.www.theday.com
