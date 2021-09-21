CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County’s newest Sheetz is set to open soon. Here’s what else will be built nearby

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears after some of the Harner Farm land was rezoned from rural agricultural use, new developments are popping up around the Ferguson Township area. Harner Farm is located on West College Avenue and is bisected by West Whitehall Road. What used to be land zoned for rural agricultural use is now zoned for 27.3 acres of general commercial along West College Avenue and 44.1 acres of single-family residential.

