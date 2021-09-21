CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amusing that columnist raves about result he helped create

It is amusing that David Collins encourages his fawning followers to "bullet" vote for Town Council candidate Portia Bordelon in the recent Democratic primary in Groton and then raves about her getting the most votes, “Groton’s Democratic Chairman Conrad Heede needs to resign,” (Sept. 16). If he did his research, he might be aware that four years ago Conrad Heede put together a winning slate of Democratic councilors, upsetting a long-standing Republican council, conceivably paving the way for Bordelon to even be a councilor. And it was Heede who championed her appointment two years ago.

