Douglas County, KS

County leaders to consider extending health order that requires masks for kids ages 2-12 in schools and other public indoor spaces

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County leaders will consider extending a health order that requires children who are not yet eligible for vaccination to wear a mask while indoors. As part of its meeting Wednesday, the Douglas County Commission will consider extending the current health order that requires children ages 2 to 12 to wear masks while in indoor public spaces, with some exceptions. Local health officers are recommending the order be extended based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, and they will go over recent data regarding cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations as part of the meeting, according to a memo to the commission.

