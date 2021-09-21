CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.21.21 Good Questions To Ask During A Job Interview

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article09.21.21 Good Questions To Ask During A Job Interview.. (Intro) Chain store or restaurant you need in Maine (Topic) What’s a good question to ask during a job interview? (Dirty) Britney Spears returns to IG. Prosecution rests in R. Kelly Trial. Baltimore Ravens pay tribute to actor Michael K. Williams. Drake Number 1 again. (5TYNK) Doctor facing lawsuits for violating Texas’ abortion ban. Record number of people hospitalized with COVID in Maine. Mask Mandate in Portland on hold, for now. Devious Licks challenge destroying Maine school bathrooms. Apple releases iOS15. (Outro) World Alzhiemers Day.

hotradiomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.16.21 Drunk Purchase

09.16.21 Drunk Purchase.. (Intro) Toxic Masculinity (Topic) What random thing did you purchase while drunk? (Dirty) Time’s most influential list. White House & Trinidad’s health minister address Nicki Minaj’s “research” tweet. Doja Cat thinks collaborations are overdone. (5TYNTK) Tenant charged with murdering his landlord in Biddeford. 1 in 500 Americans have died due to COVID-19. Maine reached a pandemic high of 42 patients on ventilators. 75% of school staff in Maine are vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s National Guacamole Day! (Outro) Tara’s TBT.
PODCAST
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.17.21 Tried It Once

09.17.21 Tried It Once.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) What’s something you’re happy you tried once, but would never try again? (Dirty) Ashanti shuts down rumors of a reconciliation with Nelly. Kim Kardashian dishes about her kids on Ellen. Saweetie collaborates with Hidden Valley and Ranch. (5TYNK) Demand for COVID-19 testing is growing in Maine. Top staff resign at Long Creek. Vandals destroyed a communication board for special needs students in Cumberland. Firs fall foliage report is out. Soul Food coming to the Maine Mall. (Outro) Road Trip Mystery.
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.22.21 Summer In 1 Word

09.22.21 Summer In 1 Word.. (Intro) Fast Food Breakfast (Topic) Summer officially ends today. Describe your summer in one word! (Dirty) Fugees reunion for 12 stop tour. Netflix purchases Roald Dahl’s entire catalog. Kylie announces @KylieBaby (5TYNTK) Gabby Petito’s death ruled a homicide while officials search for her fiancé. Maine surpasses 1,000 COVID related deaths. Former Gov. Paul LePage kicks off his campaign tonight. USM receives $10 million donation for a new music school. Cumberland Fair is set to open Sunday. (Outro) I’m The Baby, Gotta Love Me!
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.23.21 Create A College Course

09.23.21 Create A College Course.. (Intro) You swallowed what? (Topic) If you could create a college course what would it be about? (Dirty) Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox model for Skims. SNL announces Kim Kardashian as an upcoming host. Did Kanye cheat on Kim with Christina Milian. Rihanna talks new album. (5TYNK) Record number of COVId patients in Maine hospitals, again. FDA recommended booster shot for those at risk. RSU21 officials asking students not to attend a parent organized dance in Kennebunk. TD Garden will require vaccination card or proof of negative COVID-19 test. Ben & Jerry’s announces “Chang is Brewing” limited batch flavor. (Outro) Tara’s TBT.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.20.21 Too Young To Like _______

09.20.21 Too Young To Like _______.. (Intro) Weekend Recap (Topic) Fill in the blank! I’m way too young to like ____ but I do anyway. (Dirty) 73rd annual Emmy Awards recap. Seth Rogen called out the Emmys at the Emmys. Chris Rock said he had COVID. Is there a part 2 to “Kim Kardashian, Superstar”. (5TYNTK) Body discovered believed to be Gabby Petito. Covid-19 hospitalizations in Maine equal peak pandemic number. Pfizer says the vaccine works for 5-11 ages and will seek authorization. UMaine’s $78 million engineering building is nearly complete. Autumn officially begins at 3:20pm on Wed. (Outro) Hungover / Extended Warranty.
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.24.21 Backhanded Compliments

09.24.21 Backhanded Compliments.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) What’s a backhanded compliment you’ve received? (Dirty) Netflix announces Tiger King season 2. R. Kelly’s lawyer compares him to MLK, Hugh Hefner, and Mike Pence. Debra Messing has something to say about Kim K hosting SNL. (5TYNK) Brian Laundrie now wanted by the feds. Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross died in the line of duty. Maine reported 72 outbreaks in schools in the past 30 days. Twenty horses seized in Springvale are up for adoption. Cumberland Fair kicks off this weekend. (Outro) Yik Yak is Back.
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.27.21 48 Hour Vacation

HOT MORNINGS 09/27/21 48 Hour Vacation (Intro) Weekend Recap (Topic) World Tourism Day. If you could visit anywhere for 48 hours starting now, where would you go? (Dirty) William Shatner heading to space. MGK booed at Kentucky festival. Nick Cannon taking a break from having kids. Final chapter of Fast & Furious will be 2 movies. Eminem opening restaurant and merch store in Detroit. CLB #1 for a 3rd straight week (5TYNTK) Gabby Petito’s funeral was held in NY on Sunday. Community pays tribute to Douglas Michaud. Brunswick cancels homecoming game due to hazing incident. Woman arrested for making bomb threat so she could spend time with her boyfriend. Earthquake near South Portland. (Outro) Happy Bday Weezy!
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.28.21 Bad Neighbors

09.28.21 Bad Neighbors… (Intro) Tara’s back (Topic) It’s National Good Neighbor Day… Tell us about a time your relationship with your neighbor WAS NOT good! (Dirty) R. Kelly found guilty. Miguel splits with Nazanin Mandi after 17 years. Will Smith opens up about his open marriage. Netflix drops a first look at Kanye documentary. (5TYNK) President Biden gets his booster shot. Auburn officer shoots man during pursuit. Two Brunswick High football coaches on leave in connection with hazing investigation. First Afghan evacuees expected to arrive in Maine as early as Friday. Free coffee tomorrow at Starbucks. (Outro) Mouse in the House. Tara shoots her shot at Jack Harlow.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
Person
Britney Spears
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 9.29.21 Fictional Restaurants

9.29.21 Fictional Restaurants… (Intro) Coffee Order (Topic) What’s a fictional restaurant you’d love to eat at? (Dirty) R. Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea Kelly, discusses this week’s verdict. Kim Kardashian launches SKIMS sock collection. Megan Thee Stallion + Friends team up w/ Coach. Elon Musk passes Bezos for richest man in the world (5TYNTK) Boy shot in South Portland High parking lot. State officials reported 9 new COVID related deaths on Tuesday. Vaccination Card or negative COVID test required for events in Portland city-owned venues. The Bush family welcomed a baby girl born in Maine. Plenty of coffee shops offering deals for National Coffee Day. (Outro) New Bachelor Host Announced.
TV & VIDEOS
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Ravens#Ig#R Kelly Trial#Covid#Ryan Deelon Tara Fox
Times Daily

Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it, the woman testified on Friday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
BET

R. Kelly Assistant Says She Was Reprimanded For Letting His Live-In Girlfriend ‘Escape’ His Home

An assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday (September 10) that she was reprimanded for letting one of his live-in girlfriends “escape” his Georgia home. According to Insider, Diana Copeland, who worked for Kelly from 2004 to 2018, told the jury in the R&B singer’s Brooklyn trial that she was present when one of his girlfriends “Anna” was angry after an apparent argument with him and left with bags. Copeland said she did “nothing” to keep her from leaving.
BROOKLYN, NY
hot969boston.com

London on da Track’s Mom, Cheryl Mack, Testifies in R. Kelly Trial

Cheryl Mack, producer London on da Track’s mother, testified in the R. Kelly trial admitting she signed a pre-written affidavit to protect Kelly from sexual harassment claims, per Yahoo! News. Mack served as the disgraced singer’s executive assistant from 2013-2015 where she claims she was forced to sign incriminating false...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy