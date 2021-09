Alanna Springsteen finds the beauty in sadness on her impressive new EP, History of Breaking Up (Part One). Long before romantic relationships became a part of her life, music was Springsteen’s first love. The Virginia Beach, Va., native got her first guitar at the age of seven, and by the time she was nine, she was writing her own songs; she made Music City her permanent residence and signed a publishing deal at the mere age of 14.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO