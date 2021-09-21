CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Soul-crushing': US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

By Heather Hollingsworth Associated Press
actionnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of...

www.actionnewsnow.com

