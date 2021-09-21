CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers Rumors: Monta Ellis Could Be Brought In For Workout

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media, Ellis' representation has spoken with the Lakers about a workout: Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to Ellis' business manager Derrius Nelson of Dagger Basketball Agency, who quickly arranged a conference call with his client Monday. The Lakers, through their newly hired basketball operations coaching associate Jordan Henriquez-Roberts, have expressed interest in working out the veteran guard.

