McDonald’s Plans To Get Rid Of Plastic Happy Meal Toys Soon
Be honest. How many Happy Meal toys have you found on the floor of your minivan? Or stepped on after the kids went to sleep? There’s nothing wrong with a little Batman figure or whatever to keep your kids occupied when they’re eating their cheeseburger and fries, but it does create a lot of plastic waste. So to be more environmentally-friendly, McDonald’s announced on Tuesday that it will be phasing out plastic toys in kids’ Happy Meals. But don’t worry, the company’s idea for a replacement sounds sustainable and entertaining for kids.www.romper.com
Comments / 0