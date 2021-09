Red Dead Online's latest update includes the usual gauntlet of rewards, bonuses, and incentives for players to partake in throughout the week, but this time, the contents of the weekly update have lined up in a particularly agreeable way. Some of the game's best bonuses like more experience, extra Capitale, and perhaps best of all, free fast travels, have all aligned this week to give players reasons to play until the next update drops.

