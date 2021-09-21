Jaguars re-sign Nathan Cottrell to the practice squad

Jacksonville is bringing a familiar face back to the practice squad as the team re-signed running back Nathan Cottrell on Monday. Cottrell didn’t make the final 53-man roster this preseason but was brought back to the practice squad before being released ahead of Week 1.

Originally an undrafted player out of Georgia Tech in 2020, Cottrell started his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad but also saw a couple of stints on the active roster during the season. When active, he saw action as a returner, taking seven returns for 123 yards.

Cottrell had a solid preseason this fall, and with the injury to running back Travis Etienne, some thought he had a chance as a dark-horse roster candidate. Instead, the Jags released him from the practice squad on Sept. 6 to clear space for Duke Johnson, a speedy running back. But Johnson was recently released, and the players have swapped once again, with Cottrell returning to the Jacksonville practice squad.

He is one of two running backs the Jaguars are currently developing on the practice squad in addition to Devine Ozigbo, who also showed some signs of promise in the preseason.

In addition to starter James Robinson, the Jags have two running backs on the active roster in Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale. Hyde has had a solid start to the season as a change of pace back, but Ogunbowale is yet to see his first carry. If Jacksonville looks to change things up at that No. 3 spot, Cottrell could be a candidate.