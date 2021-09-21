Why Does Olivia Rodrigo Keep Giving Up Songwriting Credits?
In the past few years, as music-copyright claims have skyrocketed, more and more artists are giving songwriting credits away. Frequently, they’re given retroactively to avoid costly trials, as when Sam Smith gave a piece of “Stay With Me” to Tom Petty after clearly drawing from Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” (Smith said the songs’ similarities were a “coincidence” after he settled with Petty.) On the rare occasions these cases do go to court, they’re joining increasingly crowded dockets. The 2010s saw 190 public music-copyright lawsuits, more than four times as many as in the early aughts, according to the law schools at George Washington University and Columbia University.www.vulture.com
