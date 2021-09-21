CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why Does Olivia Rodrigo Keep Giving Up Songwriting Credits?

By Charlie Harding, Nate Sloan
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few years, as music-copyright claims have skyrocketed, more and more artists are giving songwriting credits away. Frequently, they’re given retroactively to avoid costly trials, as when Sam Smith gave a piece of “Stay With Me” to Tom Petty after clearly drawing from Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” (Smith said the songs’ similarities were a “coincidence” after he settled with Petty.) On the rare occasions these cases do go to court, they’re joining increasingly crowded dockets. The 2010s saw 190 public music-copyright lawsuits, more than four times as many as in the early aughts, according to the law schools at George Washington University and Columbia University.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

Hell Is A Teenage Girl: Olivia Rodrigo, 'Jennifer's Body' And The Joy Of Rage

"Hell is a teenage girl." These are the first words spoken by Anita "Needy" Lesnicky, played by Amanda Seyfried, in the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer's Body. As Needy narrates, the titular cheerleader Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) lies in bed, staring blankly out her window with blood-tinged eyes. Somewhere, beyond the panes of glass and pink-papered walls of Jennifer's bedroom, Needy waits, box cutter knife in hand, veiled by a starless Minnesota night. Just months ago, she and Jennifer were normal students — lifelong best friends — at Devil's Kettle High School. Now, their sandbox love is dead. Needy is "cracked," "loose around the edges," and she needs to let her feelings out.
MOVIES
wkml.com

WATCH: Taylor Swift Honors Shania Twain In Tik Tok Video

Taylor Swift is new to Tik Tok even though she already has 5 million followers, and she recently posted a video to Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said” of herself and Shania Twain. Taylor shared a Tik Tok honoring Shania yesterday (9/22) in which she shared a video of herself shrugging her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Olivia Rodrigo at Her First Ever Met Gala

When Olivia Rodrigo burst onto the scene last year with her breakout hit “Drivers License,” everyone’s attention was firmly trained on her preternatural songwriting abilities and her remarkable voice. And rightly so. Still, as she’s evolved in front of our eyes from a young, precocious, and talented singer-songwriter to a fully-fledged pop star, her style journey has also been equally joyous to witness. Just like her musical references, Rodrigo’s fashion has blossomed into something that pays a heartfelt tribute to Y2K style, from novelty tees to sequin-spangled crop tops to platform heels and everything in between.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Indy100

Man films fight at Olivia Rodrigo concert but keeps singing along regardless

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” isn’t really the best soundtrack to a concert brawl, but that didn’t stop two women from throwing fists at each other during the singer’s performance at the Las Vegas iHeartRadio Festival at the weekend.While Rodrigo sang her debut single, a blonde woman pushed a masked female behind her. A scuffle soon unfolded, with what appears to be the maskless woman’s young daughter attempting to help out her mother by throwing a few punches.The fight was quickly broken up by a man in a white shirt, who put himself between the two individuals.All of this happened while...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Sza
Person
Josh Farro
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
George Washington
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
Vulture

Watch Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello Perform With Coldplay

Chris Martin knows how to appeal to the youngs, and it involves thanking them for attending a concert despite “all the rigamarole it takes to come to a big show like this.” Gen Z loves rigamarole (don’t even get them started on foofaraw). During Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert in New York, Coldplay brought out some guests to collab with them on their most recognizable hits. “Whoever’s furthest in the back, we send this to you,” Martin said before launching into “Fix You,” because the lyric “when you try your best but you don’t succeed” applies most of all to audience members at the absolute butt end of a massive Central Park concert. After the first chorus, Billie Eilish emerged to sing the second verse with the help of her brother, Finneas, and the crowd lost their minds. It’s a performance worth watching just to see Eilish, Finneas, and Martin try to really bop and dance to the instrumental break of one of the softest rock songs of all time. It rules.
MUSIC
Daily Illini

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ encapsulates Gen Z

An ode to the universal teenage heartbreak coupled with the 21st century realities of navigating the world in a digital society, Olivia Rodrigo’s first album, “SOUR,” packs a punch in just 35 minutes. She references Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” in “brutal” along with Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” in “deja vu”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Lawsuits#Columbia University#Tiktok#Verge
Alternative Press

Alexander 23 on working with Olivia Rodrigo, his sophomore EP and more

Alexander 23—born Alexander Glantz in the Chicago suburbs—has a fondness for the number that has settled in place of his last name. Not only is it his birthdate, but it’s also the number worn by basketball icon Michael Jordan. When it comes to the sports legend, the singer and multi-instrumentalist is a die-hard fan.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Austin American-Statesman

Olivia Rodrigo is taping 'Austin City Limits' — but chances of getting inside are 'Brutal'

"Austin City Limits" — the TV show, not the festival — just announced a run of tapings for early October at a pace unlike anything in the program's 47-year history: five shows in six days, drawing partly from performers in town for ACL Fest sets but also adding a couple of non-fest ringers in pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and vocal powerhouse Brittany Howard.
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Deliver ‘First Show’ Ever at iHeartRadio Fest

Olivia Rodrigo performed her “first show” ever with a daytime set Saturday at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival, a 20-minute gig showcasing five songs off the singer’s Number One album Sour. “This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show,” Rodrigo told fans outside Area 15 in Las Vegas. “I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much.” The mini-set featured four of Sour’s singles — “Traitor,” a “Drivers License” singalong, “Good 4 U” and her latest “Traitor” — along with the album cut “Jealousy, Jealousy.” While Rodrigo has staged dozens of performances on award shows, late-night shows and livestreams — including most recently playing “Good 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards — the iHeartRadio Festival gig was the closest Rodrigo has come to a full-fledged gig in front of fans since she broke through with her hit single “Drivers License” earlier this year. The singer has not yet announced her maiden tour in support of Sour, which spent six weeks atop the Rolling Stone 200 album chart following its release in May.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Fans Start Fighting During Olivia Rodrigo Performance

Two female fans broke out into a fight during Olivia Rodrigo’s first live performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas Saturday (Sept. 18th). Clips shared to TikTok show fans singing along to “Drivers License” as the two tried to beat each other up. According to TMZ, Rodrigo appeared not to notice, telling the crowd they were the “best audience ever.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

How Olivia Rodrigo Prioritizes Her Mental Health

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer. Olivia Rodrigo has become an international superstar since winning over fans on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and releasing her highly-anticipated debut album Sour in May. The "Drivers License" singer, however, is still shocked by her own fame.
MENTAL HEALTH
q957.com

Olivia Rodrigo talks navigating fame “one step at a time”

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her sudden rise to fame “one step at a time.”. The “good 4 u” singer discusses her newfound celebrity in a new cover story with Vogue Singapore. “It can be really tough on your mental health…” she says. “I’m grateful for the people who like me...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Kid Laroi Joins Adam Leber’s Rebel Management

The Kid Laroi has joined forces with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Leber has confirmed to Variety, after just three months with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. The parting was said to be amicable, according to sources. The news was first reported by Billboard. The 18-year-old Australian rapper-singer’s recent smash “Stay,” a collaboration with longtime SB client Justin Bieber, is one of the year’s top songs and is currently in its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the top Song of the Summer, according to Alpha Data. Prior to SB, Laroi had been managed by Grade A...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy