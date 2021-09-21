A Break Down of Art Organizations, Groups and Events in Salida

Since Salida is a designated Colorado Creative District, the creative arts are very prominent in the community. There are multiple organizations, groups, and events that focus on art just within the city, and many more throughout the county. A sampling of some of Salida’s most popular arts events that occur annually is included here. It’s important to note that in addition to these creative entities, that there are other festivals, openings, art exhibits, and shows that occur which may be linked to an organization, artist, or the city’s arts and culture department.