CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Best Stand Mixer to Fulfill Your Great British Bake Off Fantasy

By Jarrett Melendez
Saveur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a different lifetime, I worked for a high-end bakery that specialized in European-style cakes and pastries. Every day, I gazed longingly at our commercial Hobart mixer. It had a 10-gallon capacity bowl that, when full of cookie dough, took two people to move. I had similar feelings about our dough sheeter, but that’s a different article entirely. Now, of course I didn’t need a commercial-grade stand mixer. I was just in love with the idea of owning a stand mixer. Any stand mixer!

www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best cake stands to flaunt your showstopping bakes

A beautiful cake stand can take your latest sponge cake to a whole new level – often quite literally with the raft of tiered serving plates on the market right now – perfect for whipping up a Bake Off-inspired afternoon tea for friends and family.Having a “cake in the house”, once the practice of 1950’s housewives, is now swinging back into fashion. A domed cake stand, then, can be the perfect vessel for which to keep your bake fresh, covered and most importantly seen, by an admiring flow of visitors. Standard cake stands, meanwhile, simply compliment the effort you’ve gone...
RESTAURANTS
myrecipes.com

This Nonstick Muffin Pan Won't Cling to Your Baked Goods—No Matter How Sticky

A good batch of muffins is all it takes to make a tough week a million times better. Aside from having that fantastic smell wafting through your home, you get a dozen single-serve treats within reach at all times. But if your cooking space is missing the right tool to make muffins, or you're constantly avoiding the one you already have because everything sticks to it, it might be time to direct your attention to this slick muffin tin that's earned over 3,000 perfect ratings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

For Baking Cakes, One Mixer Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. It's time to ditch the idea that cakes should only be made and enjoyed at celebrations. Cake is delicious, fluffy, and offers so many variations that it's nearly impossible to find a person who doesn't like at least one type. So why not make it a regular part of our baking repertoire? Who says cookies and brownies should always be the go-to homemade treat?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
The Independent

6 best stand mixers that do all the hard work for you

A stand mixer, or food mixer, is one of those kitchen appliances people often come to later in life (then, typically, regret the decades-or-so they’ve spent without one at their side).At their most basic, stand mixers simply make life easier, tackling laborious and repetitive kitchen tasks like mixing, kneading, whipping and whisking with little more than the turn of a handle.Of course, all stand mixers aren’t created equal, and if the last month of testing has taught us anything, some are much, much better than others.How we testedOver the last four weeks we have made a gold-standard mess of our...
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Malt Loaf Is the Must-Try Recipe From ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Last Friday, The Great British Bake Off celebrated the start of its twelfth season on Netflix the only way bakers know how to do—with cake! Twelve home bakers participated in the first week of competition with mini rolls, malt loaves, and gravity-defying cakes. Wait...what’s a malt loaf? If you’re asking that question, you’re not alone. Nearly every contestant on GBBO asked the same question. Ahead, we’re explaining what this British tea-time treat is and which bakers rose—and which sank—during the first episode of Season 12.
RECIPES
vegoutmag.com

The Great British Bake Off Has Its First Vegan Contestant

19-year-old Freya Cox is veganizing all the cakes!. 2021 has been a great year when it comes to vegan media exposure, and it just keeps getting better! This season’s The Great British Bake Off is hosting its first vegan contestant—19-year-old Freya Cox. Veganizing The Great British Bake Off. The Great...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Mixer#Kitchenaid Mixers#Fantasy#Chocolate Chip Cookie#European#Fea
digitalspy.com

Great British Bake Off eliminates second baker of 2021 series

Great British Bake Off spoilers follow. The Great British Bake Off 2021 is well and truly underway as the show presented the classic biscuit week on Tuesday (September 28). After the elimination of Tom last week, this time the cookie sadly crumbled for Jairzeno, who was sent home after an all-too-basic Showstopper.
TV & VIDEOS
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Hershey's No-Bake Chocolate Mousse

On these still-warm days, turning on the oven for a family dessert still seems like a bad idea. This super simple mousse dessert, however, seems like a great idea. Just add butter to the crust mix, milk to the filling mix and drizzle on the chocolate topping and you have a dessert that looks like you spent a lot more time making it than you did (you should chill it for about an hour). Oh, and it’s delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
Design Taxi

‘Great British Bake Off’ Whisks Up Giant Cakes Out Of Real-World Objects

“Everything is cake,” as the meme says. Pedestrians across the UK are getting a sweet taste of it with full-blown sweet treats baked into the real world. As part of a delicious stunt teasing the return of The Great British Bake Off, the dessert of the day is a multi-tiered, 78-foot ‘cake’ decorated over a building on Argyle Street in Glasgow.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

Through extra-slow braising in onion soup mix-infused beef broth, this recipe from registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness transforms a nice lean cut of pork loin into tender and flavorful pulled pork that's perfect for sandwiches and that the whole family will love. "The texture of this dish is moist and tender," Carli promises, and it requires a mere three ingredients and five minutes of prep.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy