The Best Stand Mixer to Fulfill Your Great British Bake Off Fantasy

A stand mixer, or food mixer, is one of those kitchen appliances people often come to later in life (then, typically, regret the decades-or-so they’ve spent without one at their side).At their most basic, stand mixers simply make life easier, tackling laborious and repetitive kitchen tasks like mixing, kneading, whipping and whisking with little more than the turn of a handle.Of course, all stand mixers aren’t created equal, and if the last month of testing has taught us anything, some are much, much better than others.How we testedOver the last four weeks we have made a gold-standard mess of our...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO