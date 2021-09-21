Curwensville man pleads guilty to federal ammunition charges
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to violating federal ammunition laws, according to Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman. Chancellor M. Shaw, 27, was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Clearfield County in 2018 for fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and flight to avoid apprehension. This prohibited Shaw from possessing ammunition, but he was found with it in September of 2019, according to the Department of Justice.www.wearecentralpa.com
