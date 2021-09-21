CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Ben Simmons’ situation lead to a trade with the Lakers or Clippers?

Cover picture for the articleNBA All-Star Ben Simmons has been adamant this offseason that he's no longer interested in playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. New reports arose Tuesday that he has informed the team he will not report to camp. The Los Angeles Times' NBA reporters — Andrew Greif, Broderick Turner and Dan Woike — examine what's next for Simmons and the 76ers, including potential trades to the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers as well as the Lakers and the Clippers.

