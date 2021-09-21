CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Britain’s hopes of early post-Brexit trade deal with US appear dashed

By Heather Stewart Political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

Britain’s hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US have all but evaporated barring a dramatic change of heart from Joe Biden, it emerged on Tuesday as Boris Johnson held face-to-face talks in the White House.

Johnson once regarded a bilateral free trade agreement with the US as a key Brexit win, highlighting the prospects for British exporters unfettered from the EU. But government insiders privately concede that they see little prospect of progress towards a one-to-one deal, as the Biden administration focuses on other priorities.

When Johnson was asked on Tuesday whether he still hoped to strike a free-trade agreement with the US by the time of the next general election, opening the way to lower tariffs and a closer economic relationship, he said “we’re going as fast as we can”, but declined to confirm whether it could be achieved before 2024.

When the US president was asked about the prospects of a deal as the pair met in the Oval Office, he said: “We’re going to talk about trade a little bit today, and we’re going to have to work that through.”

The UK is now understood to be considering alternative options, including seeking to join the US-Canada-Mexico trade deal instead of striking a bilateral agreement with Washington.

A senior government source said: “There are a variety of different ways to do this. The question is whether the US administration is ready. The ball is in the US’s court. It takes two to tango.”

The government is understood to have made the point to the US that after signing a string of recent bilateral agreements, Britain now has closer trade relations with Canada or Mexico than the US despite the so-called special relationship.

Later on in the bilateral talks, the pair exchanged gifts. Johnson gave Biden a signed copy of astronaut Tim Peak’s book, Hello, is this Planet Earth?, inscribed by Peake with the message: “I hope this book provides a reminder of what we are fighting to save as our countries battle climate change together”.

Biden gave the prime minister a framed photograph of them at the Carbis Bay G7 summit earlier this year – and a White House-branded watch.

Johnson was keen to showcase the strength of his relationship with Biden on his US trip after a fraught summer in which the UK appeared to be denied key information about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has claimed the US-UK partnership is at its strongest for “decades”.

Biden also underlined the importance of ensuring peace in Northern Ireland is not jeopardised by post-Brexit tensions.

“I feel very strongly,” he said. “We spent an enormous amount of time and effort in the United States. It was a major partisan effort, and I would not like to see – nor would many of my Republican colleagues – a change in the Irish accord”.

Speaking to US broadcaster NBC on Tuesday, Johnson played down differences with Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal, which led to the Taliban capturing Kabul and the chaotic evacuation.

Asked if he had been forced to wait 36 hours to speak to Biden directly about the situation in Afghanistan, he said: “I don’t discuss my calls with other leaders but to the best of my recollection we talked very frankly about the whole thing.”

Pressed on whether he agreed with Biden’s decision to set and stick to a date for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, he said: “America has been there for 20 years and it’s a respectable argument to say ‘enough is enough’.” He added: “Could we have done things differently? Perhaps we could.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiEr3_0c3dOp5500
Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, meets Kamala Harris, the US vice-president, on Tuesday before his meeting with Joe Biden. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, who is travelling with Johnson, said she hoped to link trade and diplomacy more closely in her new role, highlighting the potential for UK jobs from the Aukus security deal announced last week.

Trade was not among the issues Downing Street highlighted before the discussion between Johnson and Biden, who met in the Oval Office. Instead, the prime minister was expected to raise the climate crisis, Aukus and details of the US’s new travel regime.

The UK had appeared blindsided by the travel announcement on Monday, with Johnson warning journalists en route to the US that “I wouldn’t hold your breath” for developments this week.

As he arrived in Washington by train from New York, Johnson welcomed Biden’s announcement of a significant increase in US climate funding for developing countries, raising the prospect that the $100bn (£73bn) target set a decade ago could be reached before the Cop26 summit in November.

Biden told the UN general assembly that the US would double its contribution, from $5.6bn to $11.2bn. Johnson said the announcement was “game changing,” and he wanted to see similar levels of ambition from other rich countries.

The US and UK have worked closely on the climate but little progress has been made in recent months on deepening trade ties. Biden only appointed a chief agricultural trade negotiator, Elaine Trevino, last week, and has not yet appointed a new ambassador to London. Agriculture would be likely to be a key element of any deal.

Meeting Kamala Harris, the vice-president, before seeing Biden, the prime minister said there had been “real progress” on trade, citing the lifting of the “curious” US ban on exports of British beef.

He also praised the US decision to double its contribution to climate financing. “Today was a great day for the world, he said. Harris replied: “It was.”

Johnson will remain in Washington overnight and meet a string of senior congressional figures on Wednesday, including House speaker Nancy Pelosi, fresh from a visit to the Chorley constituency of her UK counterpart, Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.

After the scramble to pull out of Afghanistan, Conservative MPs warned the prime minister that bilateral relations with the UK had been allowed to deteriorate since Biden’s election, and urged him to deepen connections with the new White House.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK, France at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights

The U.K. and France are at loggerheads again over fishing rights in the English Channel — the latest post-Brexit spat between the two countries.A day after the U.K. announced it had approved only 12 out of 47 applications for new licenses for small French boats to fish in its territorial waters, the authorities on the island of Jersey turned down license applications from 75 French boats to operate in its waters. Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers...
U.K.
The Independent

UK's Johnson says COVID bereaved will have role in inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he will appoint a chair this year to the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and that bereaved families will have a role in the proceedings.Following a “very emotional” meeting with the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, Johnson said the experiences of those who have suffered a loss during the pandemic would form a major part of the public inquiry.“And obviously, there’s very little I could say to mitigate their own suffering," he said. “But what I did say was that we were determined to make sure that the experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
CNN

Canada-China 'prisoner swap' soothes but doesn't resolve tensions

Canadian Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) is a global affairs analyst, author of the book Digital Pandemic and host of the podcast "Global Impact." He is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — The strange and unpredictable...
POLITICS
The Independent

Is the supply crisis caused by Brexit or by the Covid pandemic?

A supply shortage has been making the headlines for weeks now and there seems to no change on the horizon as the country battles a fuel crisis thanks to a shortage of HGV drivers.It comes as Britain’s mounting fuel crisis which has seen pumps run dry being labelled as a “direct consequence” of Brexit, by the EU’s former chief negotiator Michel Barnier.Mr Barnier, who is running for the French presidency, said the drastic shortage of lorry drivers and ongoing supply chain problems were down to the UK’s decision to quit the EU.The fuel supply issues comes only weeks after Ikea,...
WORLD
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
CNN

Can Europe power the recovery as US and China stumble?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The United States and China have each taken turns powering the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Is Europe next?. The European economy...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government refuses to halt post-Brexit Faroes trade deal despite whale and dolphin massacres

The government has refused to suspend a free-trade deal with the Faroe Islands over whale and dolphin massacres, in defiance of calls from conservationists.Hunters caused widespread outrage last week when they wiped out a super-pod of 1,428 dolphins – thought to be the worst bloodbath of the mammals in the islands’ history.Just 10 days later, they responded to the global revulsion by slaughtering 53 pilot whales only a few miles from the first massacre.Wildlife campaigner Dominic Dyer has called for ministers to suspend the £580m post-Brexit agreement that the government agreed with the Faroe Islands in 2019 “until the slaughter...
ANIMALS
newschain

Some wins for Johnson in the US – but questions remain over Brexit and trade

Boris Johnson’s trip to the White House – his first as Prime Minister – came at a tense time for the so-called special relationship between the UK and its closest ally. Against a backdrop of the tricky withdrawal from Afghanistan – which the PM admitted may have been handled differently – and as he aimed to bag promises of a trade deal with Joe Biden, the scene was very different to that of the last time a UK prime minister visited the White House.
POLITICS
Indy100

Compilation video shows how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed

A video has revealed how much Boris Johnson’s messaging on a post-Brexit US trade deal has changed over the last few years. The video, made by Twitter user @PhantomPower14, shows clips of Johnson speaking at various events and to journalists reveals that Johnson’s recent assertion that he “always” thought striking a free-trade deal with the US may be difficult rings hollow given statements he has made about the prospect in the past.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Trade#Un#Britain#European Union#Uk#British#Eu#The Oval Office#White House#Post Brexit#Republican#Irish#Nbc#Taliban
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron may offer up UN seat in push for EU army

France's seat on the United Nations Security Council could be put "at the disposal of the European Union" if its governments back Emmanuel Macron's plans for an EU army, a close ally of the French president has said. Paris is spearheading a diplomatic push for closer EU military integration after...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: US trade deal hopes fade

Good morning. I’m Virginia Harrison and these are the top stories today. Britain’s hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US faded after Boris Johnson held face-to-face talks with president Joe Biden in the White House, prompting the UK to search for other avenues to boost economic ties with America. Johnson once regarded a bilateral free trade agreement with the US as a key Brexit win. But government insiders concede that they see little prospect towards a deal, with the Biden administration focused on other priorities. Asked whether he still hoped to strike a free-trade agreement by the time of the next general election, Johnson said “we’re going as fast as we can”. It means the “special relationship” still faces new challenges despite signs of healing.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

UK's Johnson Concedes US Trade Deal Not in the Offing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on imports of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Biden pours cold water on prospect of early US/UK trade deal

US president Joe Biden has poured cold water on the prospect of a free trade agreement with the UK as he met Boris Johnson for talks in the White House. Sitting alongside the prime minister, Mr Biden said that the pair would talk about trade “a little bit” and said that the issue would have to be “worked through”.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Why Britain faces an uphill battle in striking a US trade deal

Concrete symbols of the benefits of Brexit do not come bigger than a trade deal with the US. The idea of a new low-tax agreement across the Atlantic has taken on totemic status. From Barack Obama warning that the UK would be “at the back of the queue” to Donald Trump’s advisers pleading the opposite, the ebb and flow of Washington’s support for the idea has dominated London’s hopes and fears for the future of the special relationship for more than five years.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy