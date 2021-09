The thunderous backbone to Led Zeppelin’s sound went silent when John Bonham was found dead Sept. 25, 1980, effectively ending the band as an active unit. The drummer had consumed an estimated 40 shots of vodka the day and night prior at rehearsals for the band’s upcoming North American tour which was announced exactly two weeks earlier and scheduled to kick off less than a month later. Put to bed just after midnight at guitarist Jimmy Page's house in the south England town of Windsor, Bonham would be found lifeless the next afternoon by sound engineer Benji LeFevre and bassist John Paul Jones.

