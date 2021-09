Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) received a $2.8 million Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The five-year grant that begins Oct. 1 is designed to provide students with access to more programs that will help them stay in college, succeed, and improve graduation and transfer rates. “I am thrilled that Mt. San Jacinto College received this generous grant from the department of education,” Dr. Roger Schultz, superintendent/president of MSJC, said. “It will provide additional resources that will allow us to implement proven innovative practices to support our students, their success and their overall transition to higher education.” In May, more LatinX students graduated from MSJC and earned more awards than ever in the colleg.

