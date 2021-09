The original MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM trilogy comes to its spectacular conclusion with ENCOUNTERS IN SPACE. Back among the stars for the final phase of the war, Amuro meets a mysterious girl named Lalah Sune, whose abilities help stir his own awakening as a Newtype – just in time to come into conflict once again with the Red Comet himself, Char Aznable, as the One Year War comes to a head in a battle for the future of humanity. A masterpiece of animation and science-fiction storytelling, Encounters in Space was a seminal hit that remains, 40 years later, the highest-grossing film in the Gundam franchise, and an epochal classic that continues to leave a mark both in Japan and around the world. You will see the tears of time.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO