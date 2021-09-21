Joseph Jennings Tackett
Joseph Jennings Tackett, 52, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2021. He was born November 22, 1968 in Southfield, MI to the late Clarence & Linda (Walker) Tackett. He grew up in Westland, Mi where he attended John Glenn High School and graduated midterm in the year 1986. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from November 20, 1986 – December 1, 1988 in the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment in Fort Lewis in McChord, Washington. He specialized in communications during combat while deploying in Panama and.clintoncountydailynews.com
Comments / 0