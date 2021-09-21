Red Bulls Tactical Sips: New York City FC

That was a bit....unexpected. Due to recent form, many Columbus Crew fans were a bit hesitant going into this game against the New York Red Bulls. Their fears were mostly confirmed when New York scored in the first half and Columbus looked to be falling in the same pattern it has for the last 10 games. A spark of hope arose with Darlington Nagbe capitalizing on a rebounded shot to level the game. In comes Miguel Berry, and proceeds to do Miguel Berry late game heroics to lift the Crew to only their second win in the last 10 games.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO