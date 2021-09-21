CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Red Bulls Tactical Sips: New York City FC

By Once a Metro
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. Inter Miami was flying up the table, with many ready to crown the next Major League Soccer super club. The New York Red Bulls stopped those discussions dead, claiming an easy 4-0 victory led by Patryk Klimala, Fábio, and someone named Omir Fernandez (I’m told he’s been on the roster since 2019). The barrage of attacking gusto was a welcome surprise after months of poor communication and a lack of cohesion in the final third.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Splits Points With New York City FC

Jáder Obrian scored his first MLS brace. Jésus Ferreira scored his sixth goal of the season. Ricardo Pepi and Andrés Ricaurte added their third assist of the season. FC Dallas visits Houston Dynamo FC for the 2021 Texas Derby finale on Saturday, September 18 at 9PM CT. Harrison, New Jersey...
MLS
Dallas News

FC Dallas can’t take advantage of good start, settles for draw with New York City FC

HARRISON, N.J. — FC Dallas ran the spectrum of emotions Tuesday night at Red Bull Arena, leading, trailing and eventually earning a 3-3 draw with New York City FC. Jader Obrian scored a pair of goals sandwiched around a strike from Jesus Ferreira, but FCD conceded three goals for the third time in four games, neutralizing the big goal haul.
MLS
Birmingham Star

Jader Obrian's two goals help FC Dallas tie New York City

FC Dallas (6-10-9, 27 points) is tied for 10th place in the Western Conference with nine matches to play. The club is now 2-3-3 in its past eight matches, both wins coming against expansion Austin FC. NYCFC (10-8-5, 35 points) is winless in its past three and remains in fourth...
MLS
Birmingham Star

New York City FC topple FC Cincinnati on PK

Valentin Castellanos converted a penalty kick in the 60th minute to lift visiting New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Castellanos flustered FC Cincinnati's Geoff Cameron while maintaining possession of the ball in the box. Cameron, in turn, became aggressive and committed a foul to set up the penalty kick for Castellanos, who made no mistake en route to scoring his team-leading 12th goal of the season.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omir Fernandez
Person
Patryk Klimala
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH PREVIEW, pres. by Honda: Red Bulls Host New York City FC in the First of Two New York Derby’s This Week

HARRISON, N.J. (September 21, 2021) –The New York Red Bulls (7-11-5, 26 points) host New York City FC (11-8-5, 38 points) for the first New York Derby of the 2021 season. Kickoff at Red Bull Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET with coverage on MSG, MSG GO, and New York Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish via TuneIn, the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

KEYS TO THE GAME, pres. by TriHonda Dealers: New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC

This Wednesday the New York Red Bulls host NYCFC at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m ET. Here are the Keys to the Game, presented by TriHonda Dealers:. After suffering a tough 2-1 loss to Columbus, the Red Bulls showed a lot of grit and hunger in their convincing 4-0 win over Inter Miami CF.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

BY THE NUMBERS, pres. by NJ Lottery: New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC

The New York Red Bulls host NYCFC this Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Get to know the matchup in By The Numbers, presented by NJ Lottery:. 3: Patrick Klimala has recorded a goal or an assist in three-straight matches. 7: Against Miami, goalkeeper Carlos Coronel earned his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Inter Miami#Major League Soccer#The New York Red Bulls
FanSided

New York City FC: Poor refereeing leads to draw in Hudson River Derby

New York City FC should have won the first Hudson River Derby, but poor refereeing led to the draw. Back on August 21, New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls were set to face one another for the first time in 2021. However, the combining of a storm system and Hurricane Henri caused lightning storms and torrential rain, and ultimately after a long delay, the match was postponed. Now, a month later, the Pigeons finally had the opportunity to face their main rival.
MLS
abc7ny.com

New York Red Bulls handle rival NYCFC at Yankee Stadium

Omir Fernandez scored in the 43rd minute as the visiting New York Red Bulls survived constant pressure in the second half and held on for 1-0 victory over New York City FC Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in the Hudson River Derby. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup,...
MLS
phillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union

Who: New York Red Bulls (8-11-6, 30 pts, 11th in East) vs Philadelphia Union (10-7-8, 38 points – 4th in East) Where: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J. Whistle: Referee: Alex Chilowicz; AR: Charles Morgante, Brian Dunn; 4O: Guido Gonzales Jr.; VAR: Sorin Stoica; Ast. VAR: Thomas Supple. The Philadelphia Union...
MLS
chatsports.com

Miguel Berry lifts the Crew to a comeback home victory vs. New York Red Bulls

In front of a socially distanced crowd on a rare Tuesday night, the Columbus Crew welcomed the New York Red Bulls to Lower.com Field for Hispanic Heritage Night. It was Spanish-born Crew cult hero, Miguel Berry, that put the Black & Gold back in the win column and the playoff hunt in a come from behind 2-1 victory.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
expressnews.com

San Antonio FC holds on for win against New York Red Bulls II

SAFC (10-6-7, 37 points) climbed to second place in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division, moving to 8-3-1 in its past 12 matches. Jose Gallegos scored the first goal of Wednesday’s match in the 33rd minute, running onto a loose ball in the midfield and then speeding past New York’s defense and into the penalty area. He slotted a low shot inside the near post from about 10 yards out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
chatsports.com

GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls

That was a bit....unexpected. Due to recent form, many Columbus Crew fans were a bit hesitant going into this game against the New York Red Bulls. Their fears were mostly confirmed when New York scored in the first half and Columbus looked to be falling in the same pattern it has for the last 10 games. A spark of hope arose with Darlington Nagbe capitalizing on a rebounded shot to level the game. In comes Miguel Berry, and proceeds to do Miguel Berry late game heroics to lift the Crew to only their second win in the last 10 games.
MLS
abc17news.com

Fábio scores twice, New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fábio scored two second-half goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Friday night. The Red Bulls scored more than two goals for the first time this season while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Fábio scored on headers in the 65th and 89th minutes. His first goal deflected off the crossbar. He hit his second scoring shot down and into the back of the net, beating goalkeeper Nick Marsman, for his fifth goal of the season. Patryk Klimala opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Omir Fernandez connected in the 31st. Miami had its club-record six straight unbeaten and three-game winning streak snapped.
MLS
fcdallas.com

LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. New York City | 9.14.21

FRISCO, Texas - Head coach Luchi Gonzalez makes one change to his lineup as FC Dallas takes on New York City FC tonight, Sept. 14 at 6:30PM. Here's the lineup notes, presented by UnitedHealthcare. Tafari. The only change from last weekend's match sees Nkosi Tafari return to the starting lineup...
MLS
ESPN

MLS, New York Red Bulls dismiss lawsuit against Kaku advisor

Major League Soccer and the New York Red Bulls have voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit in federal court against Scott Pearson, the purported agent of midfielder Alejandro "Kaku" Romero Gamarra, according to court documents. MLS and the Red Bulls have been locked in a dispute with Kaku since the start of...
MLS
chatsports.com

FC Dallas comes from behind twice to draw New York City FC 3-3

FC Dallas picked up a valuable road point on Tuesday night in a 3-3 draw with New York City FC. Dallas came from behind twice in this game as Jader Obrian scored a brace while Jesus Ferreira picked up his sixth goal of the season. FC Dallas jumped out on...
MLS
nycfc.com

New York City FC Signs Academy Product Christian McFarlane to Homegrown Contract

NEW YORK, N.Y., September 16, 2021 - New York City FC today announced that the Club has signed Academy product Christian McFarlane to a Homegrown contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. The 14-year-old defender becomes the sixth Homegrown signing in Club history, and since the Academy was...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy