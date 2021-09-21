CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

What Lorde's Te Reo Maori Songs Mean For The Effort To Revive The Language

By Sam Yellowhorse Kesler
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is entitled to sing in a language that is not their own? That was the question from some fans after New Zealand pop artist Lorde released a mini-album of five of her songs translated in te reo Maori, the language spoken by the people indigenous to her home country of New Zealand. Lorde is not Maori, but she said in a statement that much of her value system comes from traditional Maori principles.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Public Radio International PRI

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori, the Indigenous language of New Zealand ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week). She has re-recorded five songs from her new album “Solar Power” into the Māori language. Lorde, who is not Māori, created the new recordings with the help of Māori musicians and language experts. The songs are being met with varied reactions from Māori people. The World's Bianca Hillier reports.
MUSIC
Chronicle

Lorde’s Māori-language EP, ‘Te Ao Mārama,’ is for Everyone

Fresh off the release of her third studio album, “Solar Power,” Lorde surprised fans by dropping a surprise EP, “Te Ao Mārama” Sept. 9. The EP features five songs from “Solar Power” recorded entirely in te reo Māori, the indigenous language of the Māori people of New Zealand. Though the singer does not speak te reo Māori, in a statement, she said that she created this version to honor the theme of “caring for and listening to the natural world” prevalent in “Solar Power.” Lorde, who is not Māori, credits the Māori culture for creating the spiritual and nature-focused “worldview” that all New Zealanders grow up with.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Jesus
Telegraph

New Zealand's Maori party calls for country to be renamed Aotearoa

When Dutch cartographers first mapped out a chain of rugged Pacific islands, they named their discovery Nova Zeelandia after a province in their homeland, with little regard for the islands' native Māori people. Now, a little less than 500 years later, the Māori Party are pushing to change the official...
AUSTRALIA
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#First Language#National Anthem#Indigenous#Waiata Anthems#Te Ao M Rama#Pakeha
thebrag.com

Did Lorde really rip off two Lana Del Rey songs?

What is it with this month and music beefs? First we had Drake and Kanye continuing their never-ending feud, followed by pop-punk toddler Machine Gun Kelly trying to fight big boys Slipknot. Now, Lana Del Rey is seemingly coming for Lorde of all people. As per The Sun, Lana is...
MUSIC
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’: Teen country artist Carson Peters is latest 4-chair turn, but which team does he pick? [WATCH]

Season 21 of “The Voice” has been relatively scarce on four-chair turns so far, with only Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten and Gymani earning that honor during the first week of blind auditions. But now it looks like Carson Peters will be added to the coveted list, as NBC has released a sneak peek video of his audition ahead of the Monday, September 27 episode (watch above). The 17-year-old country singer from Tennessee took on Don Williams‘ “Tulsa Time” in the blinds, and all four coaches — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson — liked what they...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti Celebrate Black Leadership in ‘When We Move’ Video

Common, Black Thought, and Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, celebrate black leadership and power at a grooving Seventies-styled party in their new video for “When We Move.” It’s the second single from Common’s A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2 following “Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It).” “I’m a just give black power its flowers/Whether in the projects or in the palace,” Common raps in the Emmanuel Afolabi-directed clip, which features a montage of landmark moments in black history. “Even when the pale horse tried to gallop/And stir it up, stir it up we kept the balance.” Kuti holds down the hook: “When we move, the whole world follows in our path.” Black Thought delivers his rhymes seated in the midst of the dance party. “I’m in a small demographic/Of real ones dealing with all things classic,” and gives props to those who paved the leadership path, including Fela Kuti and Nelson Mandela. Last month, Common performed the track on The Tonight Show alongside Black Thought and Seun Kuti.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘F–k Covid,’ Inflatable Ducks, and Glorious Chaos: Here Are the 15 Best Things We Saw at Governors Ball

Governors Ball really is a New York City festival. There’s no glamping at Gov Ball, no frilly art installations, no Ferris wheels or people in flower crowns. Who has the time? People who go to Gov Ball are all business: Show up, do drugs, listen to music, get back on the train. Then do it all again for two more days — that’s New York Tough. And this year, the festival felt more New York than ever, since it was held in the parking lot outside the stadium where the Mets play and the 7 train rumbles back and forth...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentraltrend.com

Tubbo’s first song, “Life by the Sea,” has a deeper meaning than just for kicks

Just a bit ago, YouTuber and Twitch Streamer Tubbo released his first song, “Life by the Sea,” including a featured artist, CG5. A YouTuber and Twitch streamer that I frequently watch, Wilbur Soot, has also released many songs in the past and is now releasing songs with the band Lovejoy, so it took me by surprise that another person I enjoy watching had released a song too. I knew that Tubbo could play multiple instruments, such as piano, ukulele, melodica, and steel pan, but I never pictured him as an influential singer.
MUSIC
NPR

Camilo Nabs 10 Latin Grammy Nominations. Reggaeton Still Largely Shut Out

The Latin Grammys usher in a new era with nominations that favors a wider range of artists, genre, and fusion pieces. Colombian singer Camilo was the stand-out artist this year, garnering 10 nominations for headlining awards like album and song of the year. The announcement ties a bow on what has proven to be a momentous year for the relatively new artist, from releasing a highly-praised sophomore album (Mis Manos) to several high-profile collaborations, including "999" with Selena Gomez.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy