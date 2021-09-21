Anti-Defamation League, Israeli-American Civic Action Network, Jewish Nevada, Israeli- American Council Las Vegas and Others Join Forces in Largest Statewide Coalition Ever to Combat Antisemitism in Nevada With One Unified Voice
Las Vegas– On the heels of a disturbing rise in antisemitism across the nation, leaders from across the state of Nevada and leaders within the state’s Jewish community including Anti-Defamation League, Israeli-American Civic Action Network, Jewish Nevada, and Israeli American Council Las Vegas have united with over 200 other organizations and leaders to combat antisemitism with the new initiative known as Nevada Against Antisemitism.www.nevadabusiness.com
