Revisit Green Day’s 2004 cover to celebrate 17 years of ‘American Idiot’

By Alternative Press Magazine
Alternative Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the cover story of our October 2004 issue (195), AltPress connected with Green Day. The topic of the discussion was the band’s 2004 album, American Idiot. During the interview, band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt previewed the new record. Not only did they discuss the themes and political tone of the release, but they also reflected on what it meant for the band to mature and transform their sound on the eve of their groundbreaking album. The content has been modified and adjusted to meet the standards of Alternative Press’ digital platform.

