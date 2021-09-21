Indian Lake Lady Lakers Compete in Post Season Golf Tournament

The Lady Lakers of Indian Lake golf team competed in the CBC post-season tournament at Mill Creek. The Lakers finished 6th out of 12 teams in the Central Buckeye Conference and 4th in the Madriver Division with a team score of 425. Regan Ross came in 2nd place out of 64 golfers with a score of 82. She also earned 1st team CBC. Bree Stid carded a 103 and earned 2nd team CBC. Emma Meyer scored a 131 and brought home the Sportsmanship Award. Kayla Cummins scored well with a 109. Marissa Shields ended up with a 155. The Lakers ended up 5-5 on the season. They will be at Stillwater Golf Course for Sectionals next Wednesday.