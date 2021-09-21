CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Indian Lake Lady Lakers Compete in Post Season Golf Tournament

peakofohio.com
 8 days ago

The Lady Lakers of Indian Lake golf team competed in the CBC post-season tournament at Mill Creek. The Lakers finished 6th out of 12 teams in the Central Buckeye Conference and 4th in the Madriver Division with a team score of 425. Regan Ross came in 2nd place out of 64 golfers with a score of 82. She also earned 1st team CBC. Bree Stid carded a 103 and earned 2nd team CBC. Emma Meyer scored a 131 and brought home the Sportsmanship Award. Kayla Cummins scored well with a 109. Marissa Shields ended up with a 155. The Lakers ended up 5-5 on the season. They will be at Stillwater Golf Course for Sectionals next Wednesday.

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine High School Golf Team Finishes 3rd in CBC Championships

The Bellefontaine High School boys varsity golf team finished 3rd place at CBC Championships. Liam Harris became 2-time CBC Kenton Trail Player of the Year with a 77. Harris was also awarded 1st Team All CBC. Austin Hammond shot a 93 and earned 2nd Team All CBC. Joseph Boop cards a 97, Kody Watts scored a 111, Rory Pierce had a 121 and Landon Kerrigan finished with a 148.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
tecumseharrowsathletics.com

Boys Golf – CBC Post Season Tounrament – Postponed

The Central Buckeye Conference Post Season Tournament, scheduled for Thursday, September 23rd at Cherokee has been postponed. At this time the make up date WILL NOT be on Friday. Please check back for a new date.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Indian Lake#Cbc#The Madriver Division#The Sportsmanship Award
peakofohio.com

Lady Raiders Soccer Team Defeats Kenton Ridge

The Benjamin Logan Lady Raiders defeated Kenton Ridge in a rainy game yesterday by a score of 6-4. Scoring for the Raiders were Rhea Harner (3), Mya Burrey (2), and Jenn Naragon. Assists came from Rhea Harner (2), Mya Burrey, and Maddy Herring. Allie Henault finished the competition with 7 saves. The Ben Logan Girls are now 7-2 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. Their next game is Saturday at Piqua starting at 6 p.m.
LOGAN, OH
Mountain Press

Sevierville Dragons compete in tournament and host 'in school' tournament

Once again Sevierville’s own karate competition team attended the T Force Elite tournament in Dallas, bringing home six first places and two second places. Mr. Freddie Cantrell and Mr. Paul Carver represented their hometown in an exemplary fashion, each placing first in three divisions and second in two divisions. The...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
lakenewsonline.com

Lady Lakers take first in golf tourney

The Camdenton Lady Laker varsity golf team captured first place in the Strafford Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Whispering Oaks Golf Course. Camdenton’s varsity team finished in first with an overall team score of 352. Individual varsity medalists for the Lady Lakers included sophomore Sydney Righter who shot an 84, junior Kayle Stewart with an 85, senior Ashley Vest who finished with a 90, and junior Hannah Beeson with a 93. In addition to the varsity medalists, Addy Selander earned an individual medaling placement in the junior varsity bracket.
CAMDENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
lakercountry.com

Lady Laker Volleyball defeats Glasgow

The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team went on the road and defeated Glasgow Tuesday by a score of 2-0. The Lady Lakers took the first set 25-10 and followed it up with a 25-13 win in the second set to come out on top. The Lady Lakers will be...
GLASGOW, KY
peakofohio.com

High School and Youth Soccer from Saturday

The Benjamin Logan Boys soccer team tied West Liberty Salem 0-0 Saturday night to make their record be 3-1-6 on the season. Breshon Jacobs extended his career shutouts record to 11. The Raiders next host Shawnee on Monday at 5:30. BL Coach Jamie Hughes comments: "Hard fought game by both...
LOGAN, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake Seniors of the Month

School Activities and awards: Volleyball, Swim, Meistersingers, FFA officer, Track and Field, NHS, Key Club, Musical. If I were principal for a day: I would have class outside (if it's a nice summer day). Favorite school memory: My favorite memories are food days in class and countless lunches with friends.
HUNTSVILLE, OH
Fort Morgan Times

Disc Golf: 32 compete in 11th annual Watrous Doubles Tournament

A total of 32 men and women from northeast Colorado showed up at the Watrous Disc Golf Course in Brush on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the 11th annual Watrous Doubles Disc Colf Tournament. “It was a beautiful day that got a bit warm, but the wind was minimal, and everyone...
GOLF
republictigersports.com

Lady Tigers Win Home Tournament

The Lady Tigers tennis team won its own Republic Invitational Friday, winning three of the four brackets in a field that also included Springfield Catholic, Rogersville, and Forsyth. It’s the first time in program history the Lady Tigers have won their home tournament. Elsie Crawford won the top singles flight,...
REPUBLIC, MO
mymoinfo.com

Blackcat Hoopsters golf tournament

(Herculaneum, Pevely) The annual Blackcat Hoopsters golf tournament is coming up next month at Oak Valley Golf Course and Resort in Pevely. The tournament will benefit both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Herculaneum High School. Riley Blair is the varsity girls basketball coach at Herculaneum. He says they have plenty of prizes with a skins game as well as several raffle baskets and more…
HERCULANEUM, MO
Herald-Journal

Ladies Golf

September is here — along with a nip in the morning air! The fifteen women that arrived to participate in Ladies Day on September 1st decided it is time to move our starting time to 10:00 a.m. beginning next week to give the sun a little more time to warm up that nippy air.
GOLF
peakofohio.com

Riverside Lady Pirates Golf Team Plays in TRC League Tournament

The Riverside Lady Pirates played in the TRC league tournament at Shelby Oaks Golf Course. For the Lady Pirates, Roz Estep shot a 107, Mia Stallard had a 121, Malaina Jenkins shot a 126, and Maddie Sanford carded a 132. With the regular season matches and tournament scores completed, Roz Estep and Mia Stallard were selected 1st team TRC all-conference. The Lady Pirates finished the season tied for 2nd in the league.
GOLF
ledger.news

Argonaut sophs impress at mid-season league girls golf tournament

Argonaut High School sophomores Ashley Rouen and Lily Stern finished second and fourth, respectively, out of 35 golfers at the Valley Foothill League North division mid-season tournament on Monday, September 20 at Manteca Park Golf Course. Rouen shot an 86 over 18 holes to place second behind only medalist Gabby...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Tournament Canceled

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – After Monday's opening round was suspended after 15 holes of play, the Battle at Briar's Creek, hosted by the College of Charleston, was canceled Tuesday due to unplayable conditions and continued bad weather in the area. The Seahawks, who are in the midst of three tournaments...
CHARLESTON, SC
lakelandcc.edu

Lady Lakers top Chargers in OT

The Lakeland women's soccer team played host to the Ancilla College Chargers and came away with a 2-1 overtime victory today at Lakers Field. With the win, The Lakers improved their record to 4-4 (2-3) on the season. Mya Cannaday (Brush HS) came up big for the Lakers as she netted both goals. Her first goal was scored at the 12 minute mark when she picked up a loose ball and dribbled around a defender and then was able to neatly tuck it past the keeper. It stayed that way until the 80th minute when the Chargers Hailey Sanders split the defense and then tipped the ball to herself past a diving Sarah Turniski (Willoughby South) where she then put it into an empty net.
KIRTLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy