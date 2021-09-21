CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Greater Minnesota labor forces decline, but unemployment holds steady

By Jana Hollingsworth
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH – For the first time since December, the Duluth area saw a decline in hospitality industry jobs last month, even as the unemployment rate held steady. Between July and August, the Duluth metro area — St. Louis, Carlton and Douglas (Wis.) counties — lost 380 hospitality jobs, according to figures released this week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The sector remains 1,844 jobs below Aug. 2019 levels. The St. Cloud metropolitan area also saw job losses in the hospitality industry last month.

