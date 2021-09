There's a national change happening soon that could cause you to have to dial 10 numbers-- even for local calls-- here in Minnesota. Not that we make as many calls are we all used to before texting become a thing, but sometimes we all have to make a call on our phones-- and how you do that could be changing here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and across the country.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO