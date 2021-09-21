CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma sets 7 executions in 6 months; 1st since 2015

By TERRY WALLACE - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

Oklahoma scheduled seven executions Monday in what would be the first lethal injections for the state since putting them on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps. Among the men scheduled to die is Julius Darius Jones, even though the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board just last week recommended that his death sentence be commuted to life in prison. The case that drew national attention after it was featured in 2018 on the ABC television documentary series “The Last Defense.”

