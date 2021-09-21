Week Four Varsity Cross Country Breakdown; Hillsdale Academy and Reading Results.
HILLSDALE CO.— Reading’s varsity and middle school boys and girls cross-country teams competed at the Leslie Invite on Wednesday evening. Medaling for the varsity girls was Aubrey Pitts who took 10th place with a time of 27:07. On the varsity boys’ side, the team took 2nd with Tyler Bays winning the race with a time of 17.32. Jesse Cabrera, who ran a time of 21:03, and Brendan Stump, who ran a new PR of 23:26, earned the 7th and 13th place medals, respectively. Additionally, Brady Parker earned a new PR after running a 25:51 in his race.www.hillsdale.net
