Two Big Music Festivals in North Adams and Hartford this Weekend

One of my favorite things to do and I started to do this when my parents would load up all the kids in the car and take a day trip with no destination, just a drive to see different things, taking back roads and all and we would usually stop at a restaurant for a late lunch or an early dinner. We would not even have a clue on what type of food they served. Almost every time we would hit a restaurant that was in the middle of nowhere, and it would turn out to be a gem!

5 DAYS AGO