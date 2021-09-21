Property Tax Proposals in Missouri

Senator Mike Cierpiot is suggesting some changes to Missouri reassessment procedures as the state undergoes the biennial reassessment process. The primary change discussed in the article is a proposal to phase in any property assessment increase above 15 percent (and the related tax increase) over a two-year period instead of homeowners being hit with the higher assessment and taxes all at once. I think this is a reasonable suggestion that would be a small yet positive policy change to help people deal with property tax increases.