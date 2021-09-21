CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Tells a Heartbreaking Story With Outstanding Performances

By Jessica Fisher
Cover picture for the articleDirector Michael Showalter’s latest film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, hit theaters this past weekend, and it seems to be paving a path straight to the Academy Awards. The film stars Oscar-nominated actors Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, the small town couple who became known worldwide as the highest-grossing and most-watched televangelists in the world.

Andrew Garfield And Jessica Chastain Explain How Filming The Eyes Of Tammy Faye In The South Impacted Their Performances

Throughout the 1980s, televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker made headlines and became tabloid fodder for their elaborate religious empire and the eventual scandals that overtook their massive ministry. Jim Bakker was accused of swindling his supporters and convicted of fraud and sexual misconduct. Tammy Faye, meanwhile, became a nationwide sensation thanks to her homespun country personality but gaudy appearance, which was lampooned often on the covers of The National Enquirer and like-minded supermarket rags.
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Production Designer Embraced Decadence to Build Tammy Faye's World

Production designer Laura Fox, who transformed the Four Seasons Maui into an uneasy pineapple-bedecked paradise for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” faced some similar challenges when creating the world of Tammy Faye Bakker for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”. Neither director Michael Showalter, nor producer-actress Jessica Chastain, who plays the title...
Jessica Chastain is a revelation in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Working himself into a proselytizing frenzy he shouts: “God does not want us to be poor!” His teacher gently reminds him that Jesus said: “Blessed are the poor.” Bakker shoots back: “Doesn’t sound very blessed to me.” And then, noticing a spark from fellow student Tammy Maye LaValley, he launches into Song of Solomon, chapter 7. Look it up: A racier passage from the King James Bible you will not find.
Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye Based on a True Story?

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ follows the life of a famous televangelist couple as they sweep the nation and rise in popularity in the 1970s and 80s, only to then face a precipitous fall in the public eye. The film focuses on Tammy Faye, the glamorous, larger-than-life wife of Jim Bakker, who becomes the lifeblood of their organization and doesn’t shy away from questioning some of their more conservative beliefs. A whirlwind of love and optimism, the character of Tammy Faye paints an intriguing picture of a human being caught between her faith and her husband’s corrupt practices, which are revealed in the film. So, just how much of the story of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is true? Let’s find out.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.
Patty Spitler reviews ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Who’s ready for a night at the movies? Patty Spitler, WISH-TV contributor, joined us today to talk about her pick of the week, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which she says gets four mascaras out of her four from her!. The movie is in theaters beginning Friday, September 17. It’s...
Seeing 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' through a feminist lens

The writer-director Michael Showalter comes full circle with his new movie, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," about the late televangelist and tabloid figure Tammy Faye Bakker. Known primarily as a comedian and comic writer (he co-created the MTV sketch comedy series "The State" and wrote the classic raunch-com sendup "Wet Hot American Summer"), Showalter has surprisingly serious roots. He grew up in Princeton, N.J., where his mother, Elaine Showalter, was the first woman to chair Princeton University's English department and became a women's studies rock star with such influential publications as "Towards a Feminist Poetics" and "The Female Malady: Women, Madness and English Culture, 1830-1980."
How 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Costume Designer Channeled Tammy Faye Bakker's Colorful Signature Style

How do you make a movie about colorful televangelist and gay icon Tammy Faye Bakker without veering into caricature? That was the challenge for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” costume designer Mitchell Travers and star and producer Jessica Chastain, who were united in their vision for the look of the film. “We never wanted it to become a parody. We came at it with love in our hearts for Tammy,” Travers says.
Cinematic Releases: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) - Reviewed

The true story of the seismic rise and downfall of still controversial 80s televangelists Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker is one so full of such outlandish juicy tabloid scandal that it was bound to inspire a film dramatization or two at various points over the years. In 1990, an NBC network TV film entitled Fall from Grace starring Kevin Spacey and Bernadette Peters aired to mixed reviews but received Emmy nominations for Best Makeup, the irony of now disgraced actor Spacey playing a disgraced televangelist being hard to overlook.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Theatrical Review

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were televangelists who amassed a following of millions of followers at the height of their popularity. Then, in 1987, their reign over religious television came to an end with the appropriation of funds and sexual scandals. An investigation into the PTL (Praise the Lord) Club revealed two sets of books were kept and money was siphoned off to pay hush money to Jessica Hahn, who alleged she was drugged and raped by Jim Bakker in a hotel room in Clearwater, Florida. Ultimately, the Bakkers were disgraced and divorced after Jim was sentenced to forty-five years in prison. Searchlight Pictures' The Eyes of Tammy Faye tells the back story of the Bakkers before their world fell apart.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: An Oscar contender?

The 2021 awards season is just around the corner. And with the release of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” this weekend, we may already have a film that could garner several nominations at the March 2022 Academy Awards. This film dives into the lives of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker,...
The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a cult classic turned awards contender | Video Review

EJ Moreno with a video review of The Eyes of Tammy Faye…. Jessica Chastain gives a career-best as the over-the-top Tammy Faye Bakker in this camp new biopic. Critic EJ Moreno calls The Eyes of Tammy Faye an awards contender but holds nothing back on its formulaic style. Watch EJ’s review of the movie below, and be sure to follow us on YouTube for more reviews, exclusive interviews, and other video content…
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Review: The Soul Behind the Makeup

Can a fictional film ever truly show the audience who a real-life person was outside of public view? Well, Hollywood tries. Often. And will inevitably try again in the future. The latest effort is The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, one-half of the infamous televangelist couple. The story tracks their meeting, rise to the top, and spectacular fall from grace.
At The Movies: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

“Dear Evan Hansen” goes from the broadway scene to the silver screen. Ben Platt’s here, the guy who won a Tony playing the title character. His mom is played by Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams is here too, along with all those great songs. Evan is a kid whose therapist...

