CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Johnson & Johnson Says Booster Shot Makes Their COVID Vaccine More Effective

By Rob Stein
sdpb.org
 7 days ago

Now some news for folks who got Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Turns out a second shot of the J&J vaccine significantly reduces the risk of getting severely ill. That's according to new data released by the company today. Joining us now with the details is NPR health correspondent Rob Stein.

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HuffingtonPost

What Happens If You Mix COVID Vaccine Doses?

Now that a Pfizer booster dose has been approved for Americans 65 and up, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk settings, many people are wondering: Can I mix and match vaccines?. “Things change so quickly as far as the science, epidemiology, the virus, people’s behavior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#J J#Harvard#The Johnson Johnson#Yale#Cdc#Copyright Npr
FOX Carolina

Biden receives his COVID-19 booster shot: 'It can save your life'

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday afternoon at the White House just days after booster doses were approved by federal health officials. "We know that to beat this pandemic and to save lives ... we need to get folks vaccinated," Biden said during...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Wake County begins administering COVID-19 booster shots

Beginning Tuesday, several vaccine clinics in Wake County will administer Pfizer's booster shots for the first time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following groups get a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine six months after their second Pfizer dose:. Adults 65+. Residents of long-term care settings. People...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
sdpb.org

The Challenges Of Vaccinating The World

We're going to widen our lens here to talk about how to help the rest of the world cope with this crisis. Almost 50% of the world's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which doesn't sound too bad when you consider there are more than 7 billion people on the planet. But when you take a closer look at the picture, you see that it's skewed. Citizens of wealthy nations make up an overwhelming proportion of the population of the vaccinated. In most poorer countries, only 2% of the people have received a dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant

On Sept 22, 2021, Johnson & Johnson released data that answers two questions many people have likely been wondering about its vaccine: How good is it against the delta variant, and do I need a booster? Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She breaks down the new data and explains what it all means.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Leaders at Moderna and AstraZeneca are offering new, rosy predictions about the pandemic's end

Top brass at Moderna and AstraZeneca have recently offered rosy predictions about what's in store for the coronavirus. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this Earth can be vaccinated," Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, told the Swiss newspaper the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Reuters reported Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
sdpb.org

CDC Director Walensky Overrules Advisers On Boosters For At-Risk Workers

This story underlines the complexities of scientific decisions that health officials are making in real time during the pandemic. The question is, who should receive an extra shot of a COVID vaccine? As we reported this week, the FDA said several groups should receive a Pfizer shot, including at-risk workers. A panel from the Centers for Disease Control then said several groups should receive the shot, but not at-risk workers. Overnight, Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, overruled her own board and agreed with the FDA. President Biden talked today and who should get boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy