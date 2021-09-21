CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why Does Carmelo Anthony Think The NBA Is Working With Feds?

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
NewsOne
NewsOne
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIAOh_0c3dHSwH00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cooperating with the federal government on any level is something that, well, let’s just say won’t get you any street cred anytime soon.

While on a promo run for his new book, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope, Carmelo spoke candidly on his feelings about the NBA having liaisons with feds while visiting the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo267. He used the example of his now-infamous 2006 MSG brawl between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and the backlash he received from former NBA commissioner David Stern, as proof for his interesting hot take.

Take a look at Melo’s recollection of the events that led to his conspiracy theory below:

“David Stern suspends me out of everybody, 15 games. Everybody else got like six games, seven games, s*** like that, and I go speak to him like, ‘Why you do me like that?’ [He said,] ‘Man your rap sheet.’”

“[He said] ‘I know who you’re with. I know where you live at, I know where they live at, I know when you close your eyes, I know when you wake up. I know what they’re doing. Either you tell them to stop or you gotta cut them off.’ And I was like damn, how the f*** — and that’s when I knew the NBA was part of the feds. Thats when I knew. And he told me, ‘I gotta make an example out of you…I know everything. I know your whole crew. I know who’s doing what.’”

Whether or not Melo’s assessment of the situation is valid makes for an interesting debate, but we’ll go out on a limb and say he might have some insider info given his extended history in the game. Let us know what you think after watching the clip archived by The Jasmine Brand below, and check out the full Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast too for the full conversation:

Check out the full interview with Carmelo Anthony and Millon Dollaz Worth Of Game below.

Video Shows LAPD Cop Kneel On Jaxson Hayes’ Neck Before NBA Player Was Tasered: ‘I Can’t Breathe’

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Why Does Carmelo Anthony Think The NBA Is Working With Feds? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 2

mortarforker
7d ago

wether you believe it or not the feds have their hand in. every form of entertainment. no matter what they say in public Hollywood and the government are in it together behind closed doors. am I the only one that sees it?

Reply
2
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

How Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony almost traded hoops for homers

The NBA's 10th-leading scorer of all time didn't expect to make it as a pro in his younger days. On Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony, who will play out his 19th NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, reflected on his path to the league on NBC's "3rd Hour of TODAY." The...
NBA
New York Post

Carmelo Anthony finally reveals the truth about the banana boat

Carmelo Anthony can’t escape banana boat questions — despite not riding in it with pals LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul during a past vacation to the Bahamas. Since 2015, fans have debated if Anthony is technically part of the “banana boat crew,” which also includes Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union — because he’s not featured in the famous photo that shows the group riding the boat.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Excited to Don the Purple and Gold

The end of everyday brings us a little closer to the start of another NBA season and another couple months of Lakers basketball. There’s a lot to be excited about and of course things that raise concern, yet it should be very entertains to watch with the addition of many new faces to the Los Angeles roster.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks reunion among Carmelo Anthony’s options during free agency

After the Portland Trail Blazers moved on from him, Carmelo Anthony considered a reunion with the New York Knicks. In Chris Hayne’s podcast on Monday, Anthony revealed that moving back to New York was among his options in the free agency before the Los Angeles Lakers offer came along. “It...
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony discusses decision to not re-sign with Blazers

Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this year. The move caught some, like Damian Lillard, by surprise given how warmly Anthony had spoken about his time in Portland. Anthony initially attempted to downplay what happened, but then decided to get brutally honest about it this week.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
David Stern
FanSided

Carmelo Anthony is clear that he’s chasing a ring by signing with the Lakers

Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers during free agency and there’s one thing on his mind — winning a ring. Carmelo Anthony has a storied career that seemed as if it was over just a mere year-and-a-half ago. If you would’ve told Anthony that he would have a shot at an NBA title with fellow banana boat friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, he never would’ve believed you.
NBA
chatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 bold predictions for Carmelo Anthony in LA

Los Angeles Lakers, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, National Basketball Association, LeBron James, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Felipe Melo. LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball as Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers defends during the first quarter in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NBA
thespun.com

Carmelo Anthony Has Incredible Comparison For Old Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers made a number of big splashes this offseason, including the acquisition of future Hall of Famer and long time LeBron James friend Carmelo Anthony. Adding the former Knick and Trail Blazer was one of the moves that drove up the average age of the current roster to just under 32 years old.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony Reveals Some Details Why He Left The Portland Trail Blazers: "They Didn’t Get Back To Me Like The Way I Thought They Were Going To Get Back To Me."

After his exile from the NBA, it was the Portland Trail Blazers who gave Carmelo Anthony another chance. After signing him early on in the 2019-20 season, Portland benefited from the scoring punch Melo provided, and it was clear that Melo was feeling comfortable and appreciated in his new situation.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Msg#The New York Knicks#The Jasmine Brand
lakersnation.com

Carmelo Anthony Believes It’s Easy For Detractors To Doubt Lakers Because Of Age

At this point, everyone has heard the same concerns and jokes about the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. With the additions of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Rajon Rondo while being led by LeBron James, many believe the Lakers are simply too old to win the championship.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Never Contacted Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is no longer a member of the Portland Trail Blazers since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason, but he still has love for Portland. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports sat down with Melo on his podcast, “Posted Up with Chris Haynes.” Haynes and Melo discussed the star’s offseason thus far and where he considered going other than Los Angeles. They also discussed his new memoir, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised, which officially released on Tuesday.
NBA
New York Post

Carmelo Anthony calls LeBron James the Lakers’ GM

When LeBron James called Carmelo Anthony about joining the Los Angeles Lakers, he wasn’t expecting it. It was a real call, Anthony said — “No bulls–t” — and it centered around a topic they’d talked about turning into a reality for years. And, in recalling that conversation, Anthony revealed what...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony On Joining The Lakers: “I Almost Got Forced To Do It."

Carmelo Anthony's move to Los Angeles was one of the biggest moves of the summer. After years of stardom in Denver and New York, and a short exile from the NBA, Anthony finds himself in a rather lucrative situation, with the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James in basketball's most notorious franchise.
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony reveals Michael Jordan's career-changing advice

Carmelo Anthony has had something of a busy offseason. Between signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and for the first time acknowledging that the end of his career is rapidly approaching, the 37-year-old has taken a more introspective approach as of late. Part of this has involved Anthony doing something...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Metta Sandiford-Artest picks Lakers to win NBA title, wants Carmelo Anthony to have a ring

Carmelo Anthony has played nearly 20 seasons in the NBA and has garnered many accomplishments in that span. However, the one piece that has eluded him has been an NBA title. Anthony had good stretches with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, but those teams weren’t quite good enough to reach the final stage of the season. The same applies to his recent two-year stint with the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington Discuss Signing Contracts with LA

The Los Angeles Lakers have assembled perhaps their most star-studded roster ever for the 2021-22 season, even if many of those stars have dimmed in recent years. Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan and others have decided to join (or re-join) LeBron James and Anthony Davis in L.A. in an all-out push to win the franchise's 18th championship. This version of the Lakers has a combined 57 All-Star appearances, and six members of the team can call themselves NBA champions.
NBA
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy