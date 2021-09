The Baltimore Ravens are signing running back Devonta Freeman to their active roster, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This will be Freeman’s eighth year in the NFL; he spent six years with the Atlanta Falcons, 2020 with the New York Giants and most of the preseason with the New Orleans Saints. The Giants released Freeman last January from their injured reserve list, New Orleans released him as part of their 53-man roster cuts, and the Ravens signed him to their practice squad last week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO