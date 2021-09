Rafael Nadal is recognized as one of the strongest tennis players of all time, as well as one of the greatest athletes in the history of sport, as well as, together with Roger Federer and Novak Dokovic, the most successful tennis player of all time (20 Grand Slam titles out of 28 finals played: 1 Australian Open, 13 Roland Garros of which he holds the absolute record, 2 Wimbledon and 4 US Open).

