CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amery, WI

To the Editor: Better suggestion

theameryfreepress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Tom Stangl in his article: A shift is underway of September 14, 2021 stated “We also need an amnesty to allow illegal immigrants a path to become taxpayers.” Can you imagine how many more people would cross the border? Already estimates are that a million people have crossed the border this year and another million will cross in the remainder of the year? Does Mr. Stangl support an open border as we have now? Doesn’t he care about all the fentanyl deaths? Data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that the total weight of fentanyl seized at the southwestern border in the first quarter has seen a 233% increase from this same time last year. (1) I would hope he would care about the criminal element that cross our border like the gang members of MS13. I know the elite like illegal aliens because they can employ them at lower cost than citizens. I don’t think it is fair to bring in millions of illegal aliens to compete with our own low skill workers and lower their wages. Considering that many of those workers are black and brown is this open border policy somewhat part of our structural racism? Why does Mr. Stangl support a lawless system doesn’t he believe in the rule of law?

www.theameryfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Amery, WI
Amery, WI
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Government
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Denies Affair With Ex-Trump Aide

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has already had a week’s worth of news happen before the end of Wednesday, has denied and attacked a story that accused her of having an affair with former Donald Trump aide Corey Lewandowski. “These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she wrote in a tweet. “I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.” The story, published by a conservative online outlet called American Greatness, cited “multiple sources” who didn’t identify themselves but claimed the two, who are both married, have continued the affair for months.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Cards#Illegal Immigrants#The Wall#Rule Of Law#Cbp#Democratic#Republican#Democrats#Socialist
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Chicago

More Fake COVID Vaccination Cards Seized by Chicago Officials

Over 40 counterfeit coronavirus vaccination cards were seized Monday by Chicago officials at O'Hare International Airport for the second time this September. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the International Mail Facility found fake COVID vaccine cards from two packages, originally coming from China, officials said. According to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy