To the Editor: Better suggestion

Publisher Tom Stangl in his article: A shift is underway of September 14, 2021 stated “We also need an amnesty to allow illegal immigrants a path to become taxpayers.” Can you imagine how many more people would cross the border? Already estimates are that a million people have crossed the border this year and another million will cross in the remainder of the year? Does Mr. Stangl support an open border as we have now? Doesn’t he care about all the fentanyl deaths? Data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that the total weight of fentanyl seized at the southwestern border in the first quarter has seen a 233% increase from this same time last year. (1) I would hope he would care about the criminal element that cross our border like the gang members of MS13. I know the elite like illegal aliens because they can employ them at lower cost than citizens. I don’t think it is fair to bring in millions of illegal aliens to compete with our own low skill workers and lower their wages. Considering that many of those workers are black and brown is this open border policy somewhat part of our structural racism? Why does Mr. Stangl support a lawless system doesn’t he believe in the rule of law?