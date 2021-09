LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler tossed seven shutout innings to shake off his September slump and earn a career-best 15th victory, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers came into the game trailing the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants by two games. Buehler reached 202 2/3 innings pitched for the first time in his career, surpassing his previous high of 182 1/3 in 2019. The right-hander also went over 200 strikeouts, getting five to reach 201. His career high is 215, set two years ago. Buehler (15-4) allowed three hits in his career-high...

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO