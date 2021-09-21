Kegler's Corner: Miller Time

Our second week of fall league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes saw some exceptional bowling. Starting the second game of his Fraternal league session, lanky Jeff Miller of The Dalles made an adjustment because his first game was not good. He increased speed and loft. Boy, did that work! His big hooking powerhouse ball crashed into the 1-3 pocket 12 straight times, obliterating those helpless 3 lb. 6 oz. The result: another perfect 300 game. Jeff, who is a perennial All-Star here and one of the top bowlers in the NW, has notched so many 300s that we’ve lost count. He must be working on his second Bakers Dozen! That is a mind-blowing number but folks, to put it simply, he is that good. Earlier in the week he warmed up by firing an eleven strike 290 game in the Monday night Industrial league. Pretty good week, huh?