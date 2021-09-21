CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kegler's Corner: Miller Time

By Jeff Olson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur second week of fall league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes saw some exceptional bowling. Starting the second game of his Fraternal league session, lanky Jeff Miller of The Dalles made an adjustment because his first game was not good. He increased speed and loft. Boy, did that work! His big hooking powerhouse ball crashed into the 1-3 pocket 12 straight times, obliterating those helpless 3 lb. 6 oz. The result: another perfect 300 game. Jeff, who is a perennial All-Star here and one of the top bowlers in the NW, has notched so many 300s that we’ve lost count. He must be working on his second Bakers Dozen! That is a mind-blowing number but folks, to put it simply, he is that good. Earlier in the week he warmed up by firing an eleven strike 290 game in the Monday night Industrial league. Pretty good week, huh?

elpasoinc.com

Kappy's Corner: Time, technology changing youth sports

I have always been a big advocate of youth sports. It might be because I played organized baseball and basketball from early grade school through high school. Things were much different 40 years ago than they are today. There were not nearly as many club and travel teams in the 1980s like you see now. Also, many kids played multiple sports throughout the year instead of concentrating on just one sport like you see today.
EL PASO, TX
columbiagorgenews.com

Riverhawks sweep Bridgette Nelson meet

The Dalles High cross country team swept the boys and girls team championships at the annual Bridgette Nelson invite at Sororis Park on a sunny Friday afternoon in The Dalles. Junior Juan Diego Contreras added an individual title, as well, for the Riverhawk boys. The Dalles boys bested five other...
THE DALLES, OR
Columbus Telegram

Kegler's Korner: The best of last season

This week we’ll take a look back to last season and check out all the top individual and team scores. All of the scores can be found in the yearbook. The new yearbooks will be coming out soon. A big thanks goes out to Association Manager Gary Muth and the...
COLUMBUS, NE
columbiagorgenews.com

South Wasco volleyball slows Rangers’ momentum

The No. 14 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides continue to be the top contender in the Class 1A volleyball Big Sky League following a 3-2 win over the Dufur High Rangers in a first-place showdown Sept. 24 at Dufur High School. The Rangers came into the contest with the...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
