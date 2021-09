NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tenants with disabilities rallied against poor housing conditions and what they call discriminatory treatment at a housing complex on the Lower East Side on Tuesday. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to residents who say they’ve been forgotten. Frederique McCall is hearing impaired, so a translator spoke for her, expressing her frustration over the elevators she says have been broken more than a year. “I’ve been stuck in here six to eight times. I’ll scream to the top of my lungs for 30 minutes, and it’s a deaf building, so everybody’s deaf,” she said through a translator. McCall says last week, residents...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO