CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea, amid recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in person in New York on Tuesday, Moon reiterated his push for a denuclearized coexistence and “co-prosperity” for the two countries that ended the three-year Korean War an armistice in 1953 that halted the fighting, rather than a formal declaration of peace. A week ago, both countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart, underscoring rising tensions between them.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold". Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the US is spending billions -- to intercept. The launch from Jagang province "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", along with "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead" and the engine, according to KCNA, which called it the Hwasong-8.
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires 'missile', insists on right to weapons tests

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons. The device was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesman told AFP it "appears to be a ballistic missile". Less than an hour later, Pyongyang's United Nations ambassador Kim Song told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Nobody can deny the right to self-defence for the DPRK", the North's official name. It is the latest in a series of mixed messages from Pyongyang, coming days after leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.
MILITARY
Reuters

Britain condemns N.Korea missile test, urges dialogue

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it condemned the firing of a ballistic missile by North Korea, urging Pyongyang to return to talks with the United States and South Korea. read more. "The UK condemns North Korea’s decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, in violation of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moon Jae In
The Independent

NKorea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

North Korea on Monday accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration to permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.North Korean Ambassador Kim Song’s comments on the last day of the U.N. General Assembly came shortly after South Korea’s military said the North fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters.The North’s latest test, which followed two previous rounds of missile tests this month, indicated that the country is returning to its tried-and-true technique...
WORLD
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
WORLD
New York Post

Kim Jong Un’s sister says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

North Korea is open to officially ending the Korean War if the South ends its “hostile policies,” according to the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim Yo-jong made her unexpected statement in response to a renewed call from the South to officially end the long conflict, the BBC reported Friday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Nkorea#North Korea#South Korean
Action News Jax

N. Korea rejects South's calls for end-of-war declaration

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea rebuffed South Korea’s push for a political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to restore peace, saying Friday such a step could be used as a “smokescreen covering up the U.S. hostile policy” against the North. In a...
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Days after outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in made possibly his last ambitious push to diplomatically resolve the standoff over North Korea's nuclear program, the North on Friday rejected his call for a declaration ending the Korean War, making it clear it has no interest in political statements unless they bring badly needed relief from crippling economic sanctions. Nuclear diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea has stalled over disagreements over a relaxation of the U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for steps toward denuclearization by the North.
WORLD
Reuters

N.Korea derides South's submarine-launched missile as clumsy, rudimentary

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A North Korean military think tank on Monday dismissed South Korea's recently tested submarine-launched ballistic missile as clumsy and rudimentary but warned its development would rekindle cross-border tension. Both South and North Korea, which have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons amid stalled efforts to ease...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
americanmilitarynews.com

South Korea fires its first ever submarine-launched ballistic missile hours after North Korea’s missile launch

South Korea tested it’s first submarine-launched ballistic missile Wednesday shortly after North Korea launched its own ballistic missiles, which landed in international waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s launch was part of a prescheduled event to test a domestically-built missile....
WORLD
Public Radio International PRI

Tensions rising on the Korean Peninsula over missile tests

Tensions are rising on the Korean Peninsula. Both North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles on Wednesday within hours of each other. Over the weekend, Pyongyang said that it had successfully launched a long-range cruise missile — its first test in six months. Host Carol Hills speaks with Sue Mi Terry, a senior fellow, and the Korea chair at CSIS, the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She joins the program from Seoul, South Korea.
POLITICS
talesbuzz.com

North Korea tests rail-borne missile system

Dramatic images captured the moment North Korea test-fired a new “railway-borne missile system” to defend against any forces that threaten Kim Jong Un’s Hermit Kingdom. The missiles flew almost 500 miles Wednesday before striking a target in the sea off the country’s east coast, Reuters reported Thursday, citing the state news agency KCNA.
MILITARY
Arkansas Online

Dual missile tests leave Koreas tense

SEOUL, South Korea -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a "complete destruction" of bilateral relations after both countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches underscored a return of tensions between the rivals at a time when...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Japan; missiles land in international waters between Japan, Korean Peninsula

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off the nation’s coast toward Japan Wednesday, leading Japan’s prime minister to condemn the move as “absolutely outrageous.”. In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is “aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our...
WORLD
US News and World Report

N.Korea Criticizes S.Korea After Missile Test, Warns of Breakdown in Relations - KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's remarks that the South's new missile systems can deter North Korea are illogical and regrettable and could damage relations, a senior North Korean official said on Wednesday, according to state media. Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said Moon's...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy