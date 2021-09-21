CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon redistricting talks adjourn early over COVID case

Cover picture for the articleFollowing reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the Oregon Capitol, legislators have been sent home early on the second day of talks to redraw political maps. The House is in the midst of the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. House Speaker Tina Kotek came to the podium briefly Tuesday morning to say both she and House Republican Leader Christine Drazan were eager to take up congressional and legislative redistricting plans. When Kotek returned to the podium again in the afternoon she informed lawmakers that the session would be adjourned until Wednesday, as someone in the Capitol the day before had tested positive for COVID-19.

kptv.com

Oregon redistricting session delayed because of positive COVID test at capitol

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state lawmakers adjourned the second day of their special redistricting session Tuesday after news of a positive COVID-19 case at the capitol. Lawmakers said the person who tested positive was last in the building Monday. They haven't said what contact that person may have had with lawmakers, but they are delaying the start of the session until at least 9 a.m. Wednesday.
